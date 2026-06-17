Criteria Caixa S.A.U. Cuts Position in Visa Inc. $V

Criteria Caixa S.A.U. trimmed its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V - Free Report) by 18.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 56,700 shares of the credit-card processor's stock after selling 12,698 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up about 4.5% of Criteria Caixa S.A.U.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Criteria Caixa S.A.U.'s holdings in Visa were worth $19,885,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clayton Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Visa by 446.2% during the fourth quarter. Clayton Financial Group LLC now owns 71 shares of the credit-card processor's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. PayPay Securities Corp raised its stake in shares of Visa by 102.7% during the fourth quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 75 shares of the credit-card processor's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Cresta Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Parvin Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Visa by 200.0% during the third quarter. Parvin Asset Management LLC now owns 75 shares of the credit-card processor's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dorato Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. 82.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on V shares. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Visa from $390.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Visa in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. They set an "outperform" rating and a $365.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore set a $350.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an "overweight" rating and set a $400.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Truist Financial set a $371.00 price objective on shares of Visa and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $387.78.

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Insider Transactions at Visa

In related news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 31,455 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.14, for a total transaction of $10,699,103.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 15,174 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,161,284.36. The trade was a 67.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Chris Suh sold 10,639 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.81, for a total value of $3,455,653.59. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 9,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,206,524.32. The trade was a 51.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Visa Price Performance

NYSE:V opened at $333.08 on Wednesday. The business's 50-day moving average price is $319.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $324.29. The firm has a market cap of $597.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.01, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.77. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $293.89 and a 52-week high of $359.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Visa (NYSE:V - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The credit-card processor reported $3.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.10 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $11.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.75 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 65.00% and a net margin of 51.68%.Visa's revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.76 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 13.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Visa Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 12th. Visa's payout ratio is presently 23.34%.

Visa declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, April 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the credit-card processor to buy up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company's management believes its stock is undervalued.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc is a global payments technology company that facilitates electronic funds transfers and digital commerce by connecting consumers, merchants, financial institutions and governments. The firm operates one of the world's largest payment networks, providing processing, authorization, clearing and settlement services for credit, debit and prepaid card transactions. Visa's network-based model enables partner banks and other issuers to offer branded payment products while Visa focuses on the infrastructure, standards and technologies that move money securely and efficiently around the world.

Visa's product and service portfolio includes card-based payment products for consumers and businesses, real-time push-payment capabilities, tokenization and authentication services, fraud and risk-management tools, data analytics and APIs for fintech and merchant integration.

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