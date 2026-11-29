Punch Card Management L.P. lowered its stake in shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX - Free Report) by 26.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 424,370 shares of the textile maker's stock after selling 152,800 shares during the quarter. Crocs comprises about 21.7% of Punch Card Management L.P.'s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Punch Card Management L.P. owned 0.93% of Crocs worth $49,783,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Crocs by 2.2% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 3,790 shares of the textile maker's stock worth $445,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its position in Crocs by 3.7% during the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 2,579 shares of the textile maker's stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Crocs by 3.2% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,066 shares of the textile maker's stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Crocs by 5.8% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,864 shares of the textile maker's stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in Crocs by 95.9% during the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 290 shares of the textile maker's stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.44% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Ronald Frasch sold 15,000 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.51, for a total transaction of $2,302,650.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 61,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,391,741.80. The trade was a 19.69% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Douglas J. Treff sold 10,714 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.21, for a total transaction of $1,705,775.94. Following the transaction, the director owned 61,371 shares in the company, valued at $9,770,876.91. The trade was a 14.86% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 83,161 shares of company stock valued at $12,775,941. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CROX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Williams Trading set a $184.00 price target on shares of Crocs in a report on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Research raised shares of Crocs from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Piper Sandler restated an "overweight" rating on shares of Crocs in a report on Friday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a "sell" rating and issued a $128.00 target price on shares of Crocs in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a "neutral" rating on shares of Crocs in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $158.30.

Read Our Latest Report on Crocs

Crocs Stock Up 1.4%

CROX opened at $162.22 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $135.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.72. The company has a market cap of $7.42 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.49. Crocs, Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.13 and a 1 year high of $164.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The textile maker reported $3.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. Crocs had a net margin of 16.20% and a return on equity of 49.35%. Crocs's revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.92 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Crocs, Inc. will post 14.62 earnings per share for the current year.

About Crocs

Crocs, Inc. is a global footwear company that designs, develops, markets and distributes casual lifestyle shoes and accessories. Its products are sold under the Crocs and HEYDUDE brands and include clogs, sandals, sneakers and other casual footwear. The company was founded in 2002 and became known for its lightweight molded clogs. Crocs footwear is made primarily with its proprietary Croslite material, and the brand also offers Jibbitz charms that customers can use to personalize their shoes. Crocs serves customers around the world through wholesale partners and its own retail stores and e-commerce channels.

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