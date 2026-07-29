Crocs, Inc. $CROX Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX - Free Report) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,420,996 shares of the textile maker's stock after selling 26,100 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 2.86% of Crocs worth $117,960,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Root Financial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Crocs by 96.3% in the 1st quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 320 shares of the textile maker's stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Torren Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crocs during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Crocs by 60.2% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 495 shares of the textile maker's stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in shares of Crocs by 597.3% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 774 shares of the textile maker's stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eurizon Capital SGR S.p.A. bought a new stake in shares of Crocs during the 4th quarter worth about $68,000. Institutional investors own 93.44% of the company's stock.

Get Crocs alerts: Sign Up

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CROX. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Crocs from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Crocs from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Crocs in a research report on Monday, June 8th. They set a "buy" rating for the company. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Crocs from a "neutral" rating to an "outperform" rating and lifted their target price for the company from $115.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Seaport Research Partners increased their price objective on Crocs from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Crocs currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $128.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Crocs

Insider Activity at Crocs

In other news, CEO Andrew Rees sold 32,688 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.09, for a total transaction of $3,860,125.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 743,293 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $87,775,470.37. This trade represents a 4.21% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.10% of the company's stock.

Crocs Price Performance

NASDAQ:CROX opened at $135.94 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $124.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.59. The stock has a market cap of $6.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -98.51, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Crocs, Inc. has a one year low of $73.21 and a one year high of $140.42.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The textile maker reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.21. Crocs had a negative net margin of 2.58% and a positive return on equity of 48.29%. The business had revenue of $921.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $900.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.00 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Crocs has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 4.150-4.350 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 13.200-13.750 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Crocs, Inc. will post 13.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Crocs Company Profile

Crocs, Inc is a global footwear designer, developer and distributor best known for its lightweight, proprietary Croslite™ foam-clog construction. The company's product portfolio encompasses a range of styles, including clogs, sandals, slides, boots and sneakers, all featuring the slip-resistant, odor-resistant and cushion-providing qualities of the Croslite material. Crocs distributes its products through an omnichannel network that includes e-commerce platforms, company-owned retail stores, authorized dealers and wholesale partners.

Founded in 2002 by Scott Seamans, Lyndon “Duke” Hanson and George Boedecker Jr., Crocs launched its first clog on the island of Vail, Colorado.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CROX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Crocs, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Crocs wasn't on the list.

While Crocs currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here