Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Buys 88,641 Shares of Roblox Corporation $RBLX

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Roblox Corporation (NYSE:RBLX - Free Report) by 1,830.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 93,483 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 88,641 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.'s holdings in Roblox were worth $7,575,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RBLX. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in Roblox by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 10,236 shares of the company's stock valued at $597,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Roblox by 70.2% in the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 13,000 shares of the company's stock worth $1,368,000 after purchasing an additional 5,363 shares during the last quarter. CW Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Roblox in the second quarter worth $272,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Roblox by 1.4% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,294 shares of the company's stock worth $767,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Roblox in the second quarter worth $438,000. Institutional investors own 94.46% of the company's stock.

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Roblox Stock Performance

NYSE:RBLX opened at $41.88 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.59. Roblox Corporation has a 52-week low of $41.66 and a 52-week high of $150.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.12 billion, a PE ratio of -26.50 and a beta of 1.50.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.06. Roblox had a negative return on equity of 277.69% and a negative net margin of 20.69%.The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.32) earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 43.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Roblox Corporation will post -1.4 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Roblox

In related news, insider Arvind Chakravarthy sold 40,646 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.23, for a total transaction of $2,732,630.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gregory Baszucki sold 16,666 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.95, for a total value of $965,794.70. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 1,302,834 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $75,499,230.30. The trade was a 1.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 568,662 shares of company stock valued at $39,170,616 in the last 90 days. 12.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RBLX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson decreased their price target on Roblox from $65.00 to $47.50 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Freedom Capital upgraded Roblox from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Roblox from $140.00 to $80.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Benchmark restated a "hold" rating on shares of Roblox in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, Bank of America cut Roblox from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $87.17.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Roblox

About Roblox

Roblox Corporation operates Roblox, a user-generated online platform that enables people to create, share and monetize immersive 3D experiences and games. The core offering centers on Roblox Studio, a development environment that allows independent creators and studios to design interactive worlds using the company's building tools and scripting language. Content on the platform spans games, virtual hangouts, branded experiences and live events, all delivered through a persistent social environment.

Roblox's business model is built around its virtual economy and creator ecosystem.

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