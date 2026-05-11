Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Cuts Stock Position in XP Inc. $XP

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. cut its stake in shares of XP Inc. (NASDAQ:XP - Free Report) by 53.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 361,263 shares of the company's stock after selling 406,814 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. owned about 0.07% of XP worth $5,914,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of XP by 65.4% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,634 shares of the company's stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in XP in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in XP by 1,783.3% in the 3rd quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,825 shares of the company's stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 2,675 shares during the last quarter. Vestcor Inc acquired a new stake in XP in the 3rd quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Virtus Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in XP during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $75,000. 59.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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XP Stock Performance

NASDAQ XP opened at $19.17 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 5.36 and a current ratio of 5.36. The stock's fifty day moving average is $19.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.17. XP Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.61 and a fifty-two week high of $23.13.

XP (NASDAQ:XP - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 13th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $806.08 million during the quarter. XP had a return on equity of 23.08% and a net margin of 27.51%.The firm's revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.23 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that XP Inc. will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on XP in a report on Monday, January 19th. They set a "buy" rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Zacks Research lowered XP from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on XP from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $22.86.

Check Out Our Latest Report on XP

XP Company Profile

XP Inc provides financial products and services in Brazil. It offers securities brokerage, private pension plans, commercial, and investment banking products, such as loan operations and transactions in the foreign exchange markets and deposits; product structuring and capital markets services for corporate clients and issuers of fixed income products; advisory services for mass-affluent and institutional clients; and wealth management services for high-net-worth customers and institutional clients.

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