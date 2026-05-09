Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $14.70 Million Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. $ISRG

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG - Free Report) by 10.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,961 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock after buying an additional 2,412 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.'s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $14,703,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ISRG. Holos Integrated Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 44 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Olistico Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Caitlin John LLC acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 83.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ISRG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $609.00 to $621.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $660.00 to $585.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $650.00 to $580.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Barclays set a $651.00 target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, February 7th. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $581.91.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical Trading Down 0.8%

Intuitive Surgical stock opened at $450.06 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $159.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.51. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $427.84 and a 1-year high of $603.88. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $472.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $517.39.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 28.15% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.81 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 8.57 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Fredrik Widman sold 133 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $494.96, for a total value of $65,829.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 660 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $326,673.60. This trade represents a 16.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mark Brosius sold 2,362 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $498.68, for a total transaction of $1,177,882.16. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 3,554 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,772,308.72. This represents a 39.93% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 5,906 shares of company stock valued at $2,907,726 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company's stock.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, founded in 1995 and headquartered in Sunnyvale, California, is a medical technology company focused on the design, manufacture and service of robotic-assisted surgical systems. The company is best known for its da Vinci surgical systems, which enable minimally invasive procedures by translating a surgeon's hand movements into finer, scaled motions of small instruments inside the patient. Intuitive's business centers on supplying hospitals and surgical centers with systems, instruments and related technologies that aim to improve precision, visualization and control in the operating room.

In addition to its core surgical platforms, Intuitive markets a portfolio of reusable and disposable instruments, accessories, and proprietary software, and provides training, servicing and clinical support to its customers.

See Also

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