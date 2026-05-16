Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 15,043 Shares of Ingredion Incorporated $INGR

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. cut its stake in shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR - Free Report) by 80.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,765 shares of the company's stock after selling 15,043 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.'s holdings in Ingredion were worth $415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of INGR. Vista Investment Management increased its holdings in Ingredion by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 10,789 shares of the company's stock worth $1,463,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Ingredion by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 2,275 shares of the company's stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in Ingredion by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 5,318 shares of the company's stock worth $649,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC increased its holdings in Ingredion by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 544 shares of the company's stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rogco LP increased its holdings in Ingredion by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Rogco LP now owns 5,651 shares of the company's stock worth $623,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 85.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on INGR. Benchmark began coverage on Ingredion in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Stephens reissued an "equal weight" rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Ingredion in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Ingredion in a report on Friday, March 27th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a "market perform" rating on shares of Ingredion in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Ingredion from $130.00 to $126.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $122.43.

Read Our Latest Analysis on INGR

Ingredion Stock Performance

Shares of INGR opened at $102.62 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.47 billion, a PE ratio of 9.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $111.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $112.31. Ingredion Incorporated has a 12-month low of $100.71 and a 12-month high of $141.78.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $2.44 by ($0.10). Ingredion had a return on equity of 15.86% and a net margin of 9.36%.The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.97 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Ingredion has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.450-11.150 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ingredion Incorporated will post 11.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ingredion Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 1st. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.2%. Ingredion's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.60%.

Insider Activity at Ingredion

In other Ingredion news, VP Davida Marie Gable sold 375 shares of Ingredion stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.44, for a total transaction of $42,165.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 7,110 shares of the company's stock, valued at $799,448.40. The trade was a 5.01% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO James P. Zallie sold 9,958 shares of Ingredion stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.55, for a total value of $1,160,604.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 33,011 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,847,432.05. This trade represents a 23.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,459 shares of company stock valued at $1,334,001. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Trending Headlines about Ingredion

Here are the key news stories impacting Ingredion this week:

Positive Sentiment: Ingredion confirmed it made a conditional, all-cash bid for Tate & Lyle, signaling a possible major acquisition that could expand its global ingredients footprint and create long-term growth opportunities. Ingredion makes non-binding all-cash bid for Tate & Lyle

Ingredion confirmed it made a conditional, all-cash bid for Tate & Lyle, signaling a possible major acquisition that could expand its global ingredients footprint and create long-term growth opportunities. Positive Sentiment: Reuters and other reports said Tate & Lyle is in talks with Ingredion over the offer, suggesting the deal is progressing beyond speculation and helping support takeover optimism. Reuters report on takeover bid

Reuters and other reports said Tate & Lyle is in talks with Ingredion over the offer, suggesting the deal is progressing beyond speculation and helping support takeover optimism. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst attention remains focused on Ingredion’s Q1 earnings call, including questions about margins, demand trends, and the company’s outlook after it missed EPS estimates in the prior quarter. 5 Revealing Analyst Questions From Ingredion’s Q1 Earnings Call

Analyst attention remains focused on Ingredion’s Q1 earnings call, including questions about margins, demand trends, and the company’s outlook after it missed EPS estimates in the prior quarter. Negative Sentiment: Separately, an analyst note argued that problems at Ingredion’s Argo facility hurt earnings, highlighting operational issues that could pressure profitability if they continue. Ingredion: Problems At The Argo Facility Damage Earnings

Ingredion Profile

Ingredion Incorporated is a global ingredient solutions company specializing in the production and sale of starches, sweeteners, nutrition ingredients and biomaterials derived primarily from corn and other plant-based raw materials. The company serves a diverse set of industries, including food and beverage, brewing, pharmaceuticals and personal care, providing functional ingredients that enhance texture, stability, flavor and nutritional value in a wide array of end products.

The company's product portfolio comprises native and modified starches, high-fructose corn syrup, dextrose, maltodextrins, specialty sweeteners and various texturizers.

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