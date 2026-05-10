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Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 54,488 Shares of Sony Corporation $SONY

Written by MarketBeat
May 10, 2026
Sony logo with Consumer Discretionary background
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Key Points

  • Crossmark Global Holdings cut its Sony stake by 10.3% in the fourth quarter, selling 54,488 shares and leaving it with 476,404 shares valued at about $12.2 million.
  • Sony’s latest quarterly results were mixed: revenue rose 8.3% year over year to $19.15 billion, but EPS of $0.09 missed expectations and was far below the prior year’s $32.86.
  • Recent news is broadly constructive, with Sony guiding for about 11% operating profit growth in FY2026 and announcing a buyback of up to 500 billion yen, though gaming and memory-cost pressures remain risks.
  • Interested in Sony? Here are five stocks we like better.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. reduced its position in shares of Sony Corporation (NYSE:SONY - Free Report) by 10.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 476,404 shares of the company's stock after selling 54,488 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.'s holdings in Sony were worth $12,196,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ethic Inc. raised its holdings in Sony by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 524,594 shares of the company's stock worth $13,430,000 after purchasing an additional 13,157 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its holdings in Sony by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 80,808 shares of the company's stock worth $2,069,000 after purchasing an additional 2,775 shares during the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC grew its position in shares of Sony by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 14,240 shares of the company's stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 1,175 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Sony by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 393,561 shares of the company's stock worth $10,075,000 after buying an additional 19,939 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Sony by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 366,922 shares of the company's stock worth $9,393,000 after buying an additional 8,122 shares during the period. 14.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sony Price Performance

Sony stock opened at $20.10 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -100.47, a PEG ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 0.92. Sony Corporation has a 1 year low of $19.63 and a 1 year high of $30.34. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.00 and a 200-day moving average of $24.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Sony (NYSE:SONY - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.13). Sony had a positive return on equity of 13.59% and a negative net margin of 1.44%.The company had revenue of $19.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $32.86 earnings per share. Sony's quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sony Corporation will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

Key Sony News

Here are the key news stories impacting Sony this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SONY. Weiss Ratings lowered Sony from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a "market perform" rating and set a $22.00 target price (down from $30.00) on shares of Sony in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered Sony from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $22.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on SONY

Sony Profile

(Free Report)

Sony Group Corporation NYSE: SONY is a Japanese multinational conglomerate headquartered in Minato, Tokyo. Founded in 1946 by Masaru Ibuka and Akio Morita, Sony has grown from an electronics maker into a diversified global company with operations spanning consumer electronics, entertainment, gaming, semiconductors and financial services. The company's shares trade in Japan and its American Depositary Receipts trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker SONY.

Sony's primary businesses include Electronics Products & Solutions, which covers televisions, audio equipment, digital cameras and professional broadcast systems; Game & Network Services, anchored by the PlayStation platform, consoles, software and online services; Music and Pictures, through Sony Music Entertainment and Sony Pictures Entertainment, producing, distributing and licensing recorded music, film and television content; Imaging & Sensing Solutions, which develops CMOS image sensors and other semiconductor components; and Financial Services, offering life insurance, banking and other financial products in Japan.

See Also

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Sony (NYSE:SONY)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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