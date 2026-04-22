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Crown Advisors Management Inc. Has $7.48 Million Stock Position in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. $LOPE

Written by MarketBeat
April 22, 2026
Grand Canyon Education logo with Consumer Discretionary background
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Key Points

  • Crown Advisors Management increased its stake in Grand Canyon Education by 28.6% to 45,000 shares (worth about $7.48 million), making LOPE its 5th-largest holding and 4.9% of the firm's portfolio (owns 0.16% of the company).
  • Other institutional investors — including Goldman Sachs, UBS, and Jane Street — also boosted positions, and institutional ownership of LOPE stands at 94.17%.
  • Grand Canyon Education slightly beat quarterly expectations with EPS $3.21 vs. $3.19 and revenue up 5.3% YoY; the stock trades around $173.63, has a market cap of $4.71B and a P/E of 22.49, and carries a consensus "Moderate Buy" rating with an average $220 price target.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in May.

Crown Advisors Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE - Free Report) by 28.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,000 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the quarter. Grand Canyon Education accounts for 4.9% of Crown Advisors Management Inc.'s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Crown Advisors Management Inc. owned 0.16% of Grand Canyon Education worth $7,483,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of LOPE. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 4,339.5% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,909 shares of the company's stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 1,866 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 14.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 115,508 shares of the company's stock worth $19,985,000 after buying an additional 15,019 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 2.1% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 7,925 shares of the company's stock worth $1,371,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 7.3% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 123,214 shares of the company's stock worth $21,318,000 after buying an additional 8,421 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 156.9% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 37,350 shares of the company's stock worth $6,462,000 after buying an additional 22,812 shares during the period. 94.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Grand Canyon Education Trading Down 0.6%

Shares of NASDAQ:LOPE opened at $173.63 on Wednesday. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. has a 1 year low of $149.37 and a 1 year high of $223.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $165.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $172.88. The firm has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.67.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 18th. The company reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.02. Grand Canyon Education had a return on equity of 33.28% and a net margin of 19.54%.The business had revenue of $308.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $307.92 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.95 earnings per share. Grand Canyon Education's quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Grand Canyon Education, Inc. will post 10.1 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on LOPE shares. Barrington Research reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of Grand Canyon Education in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of Grand Canyon Education in a research report on Friday, April 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $220.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on LOPE

About Grand Canyon Education

(Free Report)

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides a suite of higher‐education services through a long-term agreement with Grand Canyon University (GCU), one of the nation's largest private Christian universities. The company's offerings encompass a full range of academic and operational support functions, including enrollment management, student recruitment, curriculum development, instructional delivery, and technology infrastructure. Through its online program management capabilities, Grand Canyon Education helps design, market and deliver undergraduate, graduate and certificate programs to meet the needs of both traditional and non‐traditional learners.

Core services include digital marketing, admissions support, student success coaching, learning management systems and faculty recruitment.

Featured Stories

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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