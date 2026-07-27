Crown Castle Inc. $CCI is Lazard Asset Management LLC's 7th Largest Position

Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI - Free Report) by 15.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,463,182 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after purchasing an additional 1,828,065 shares during the period. Crown Castle comprises approximately 1.8% of Lazard Asset Management LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned 3.08% of Crown Castle worth $1,094,691,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wiser Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Crown Castle during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Triumph Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Crown Castle during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Crown Castle by 55.6% during the 1st quarter. Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC now owns 375 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Salomon & Ludwin LLC increased its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 128.7% in the 4th quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 382 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Crown Castle in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.77% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CCI shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Crown Castle from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Citigroup reaffirmed a "market outperform" rating on shares of Crown Castle in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Crown Castle in a research report on Friday, June 26th. They set a "neutral" rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Crown Castle in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and twelve have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $95.92.

View Our Latest Report on Crown Castle

Crown Castle Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of CCI opened at $74.94 on Monday. Crown Castle Inc. has a 52-week low of $73.75 and a 52-week high of $113.80. The stock has a market cap of $32.71 billion, a PE ratio of 38.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 0.95. The firm's fifty day moving average is $84.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.72.

Crown Castle Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th were paid a $1.0625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 15th. This represents a $4.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.7%. Crown Castle's dividend payout ratio is 215.74%.

More Crown Castle News

Here are the key news stories impacting Crown Castle this week:

Positive Sentiment: Crown Castle beat Q2 expectations on key measures, including FFO and revenue, helped by lower interest expense. The company also updated full-year 2026 outlook, which suggests management sees improved operating momentum and progress from asset sales, debt repayment, and land investments. Crown Castle Reports Second Quarter 2026 Results and Updates Outlook for Full Year 2026

Crown Castle beat Q2 expectations on key measures, including FFO and revenue, helped by lower interest expense. The company also updated full-year 2026 outlook, which suggests management sees improved operating momentum and progress from asset sales, debt repayment, and land investments. Positive Sentiment: Analysts remain generally constructive despite trimming targets: Citigroup kept a buy rating, Citizens JMP kept market outperform, TD Cowen kept buy, and RBC kept outperform. Even with lower targets, the firms still see meaningful upside from current levels, signaling that expectations for CCI remain relatively favorable. Analyst price target updates

Analysts remain generally constructive despite trimming targets: Citigroup kept a buy rating, Citizens JMP kept market outperform, TD Cowen kept buy, and RBC kept outperform. Even with lower targets, the firms still see meaningful upside from current levels, signaling that expectations for CCI remain relatively favorable. Neutral Sentiment: Multiple analysts lowered price targets after the earnings release, including Citigroup to $98 from $106, Citizens JMP to $120 from $125, JPMorgan to $85 from $95, TD Cowen to $92 from $94, and RBC to $90 from $92. The cuts reflect a more cautious valuation stance, but not a bearish shift in ratings overall. Analyst price target updates

Multiple analysts lowered price targets after the earnings release, including Citigroup to $98 from $106, Citizens JMP to $120 from $125, JPMorgan to $85 from $95, TD Cowen to $92 from $94, and RBC to $90 from $92. The cuts reflect a more cautious valuation stance, but not a bearish shift in ratings overall. Neutral Sentiment: Other coverage highlighted that Q2 results beat estimates even as site-rental revenue was affected by certain items, suggesting the quarter was solid but still showed some business mix or timing pressure. Crown Castle Q2 earnings beat even as site rental revenue impacted by items

Other coverage highlighted that Q2 results beat estimates even as site-rental revenue was affected by certain items, suggesting the quarter was solid but still showed some business mix or timing pressure. Negative Sentiment: Despite the earnings beat, the stock remains well below its recent highs, and the repeated target cuts may indicate analysts are resetting expectations for slower growth or a lower valuation multiple going forward. Analyst price target updates

Crown Castle Company Profile

Crown Castle is a U.S.-focused communications infrastructure company organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns, operates and leases shared wireless infrastructure. Its primary business consists of providing tower-based site leases, small cell networks and fiber solutions that support mobile voice and data transmission for wireless carriers, cable companies and other enterprise customers. The company's assets are positioned to enable network coverage and capacity, including the densification projects associated with 4G LTE and 5G deployments.

Its product and service offerings include ground-based tower sites that host multiple wireless operators, distributed small cell nodes and associated fiber backhaul used to connect sites into carrier networks, and site development and maintenance services.

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