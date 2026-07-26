Crown Castle Inc. $CCI Shares Sold by London Co. of Virginia

London Co. of Virginia cut its stake in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI - Free Report) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,208,595 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after selling 18,666 shares during the period. London Co. of Virginia owned approximately 0.28% of Crown Castle worth $98,273,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH boosted its position in shares of Crown Castle by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH now owns 672,933 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $60,086,000 after acquiring an additional 60,497 shares during the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP grew its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 2,930,797 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $260,460,000 after purchasing an additional 511,763 shares during the period. Aberdeen Group plc increased its position in Crown Castle by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Aberdeen Group plc now owns 1,052,667 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $93,551,000 after purchasing an additional 128,212 shares during the last quarter. Skylands Capital LLC increased its position in Crown Castle by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 262,050 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $23,288,000 after purchasing an additional 15,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Crown Castle by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,506,580 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $489,370,000 after purchasing an additional 54,078 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.77% of the company's stock.

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Crown Castle Stock Performance

Crown Castle stock opened at $74.94 on Friday. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $84.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.74. The company has a market capitalization of $32.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 0.95. Crown Castle Inc. has a 1 year low of $73.75 and a 1 year high of $113.80.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.55. Crown Castle had a net margin of 20.71% and a negative return on equity of 51.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $995.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Crown Castle Inc. will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Crown Castle Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $1.0625 per share. This represents a $4.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.7%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 15th. Crown Castle's dividend payout ratio is 215.74%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CCI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $94.00 to $91.00 and set a "sector perform" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Citizens Jmp decreased their price objective on Crown Castle from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a "market outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Wolfe Research lowered Crown Castle from an "outperform" rating to a "peer perform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada cut their target price on Crown Castle from $92.00 to $90.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and twelve have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $95.92.

View Our Latest Report on CCI

Key Crown Castle News

Here are the key news stories impacting Crown Castle this week:

Positive Sentiment: Crown Castle beat Q2 expectations on key measures, including FFO and revenue, helped by lower interest expense. The company also updated full-year 2026 outlook, which suggests management sees improved operating momentum and progress from asset sales, debt repayment, and land investments. Crown Castle Reports Second Quarter 2026 Results and Updates Outlook for Full Year 2026

Crown Castle beat Q2 expectations on key measures, including FFO and revenue, helped by lower interest expense. The company also updated full-year 2026 outlook, which suggests management sees improved operating momentum and progress from asset sales, debt repayment, and land investments. Positive Sentiment: Analysts remain generally constructive despite trimming targets: Citigroup kept a buy rating, Citizens JMP kept market outperform, TD Cowen kept buy, and RBC kept outperform. Even with lower targets, the firms still see meaningful upside from current levels, signaling that expectations for CCI remain relatively favorable. Analyst price target updates

Analysts remain generally constructive despite trimming targets: Citigroup kept a buy rating, Citizens JMP kept market outperform, TD Cowen kept buy, and RBC kept outperform. Even with lower targets, the firms still see meaningful upside from current levels, signaling that expectations for CCI remain relatively favorable. Neutral Sentiment: Multiple analysts lowered price targets after the earnings release, including Citigroup to $98 from $106, Citizens JMP to $120 from $125, JPMorgan to $85 from $95, TD Cowen to $92 from $94, and RBC to $90 from $92. The cuts reflect a more cautious valuation stance, but not a bearish shift in ratings overall. Analyst price target updates

Multiple analysts lowered price targets after the earnings release, including Citigroup to $98 from $106, Citizens JMP to $120 from $125, JPMorgan to $85 from $95, TD Cowen to $92 from $94, and RBC to $90 from $92. The cuts reflect a more cautious valuation stance, but not a bearish shift in ratings overall. Neutral Sentiment: Other coverage highlighted that Q2 results beat estimates even as site-rental revenue was affected by certain items, suggesting the quarter was solid but still showed some business mix or timing pressure. Crown Castle Q2 earnings beat even as site rental revenue impacted by items

Other coverage highlighted that Q2 results beat estimates even as site-rental revenue was affected by certain items, suggesting the quarter was solid but still showed some business mix or timing pressure. Negative Sentiment: Despite the earnings beat, the stock remains well below its recent highs, and the repeated target cuts may indicate analysts are resetting expectations for slower growth or a lower valuation multiple going forward. Analyst price target updates

About Crown Castle

Crown Castle is a U.S.-focused communications infrastructure company organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns, operates and leases shared wireless infrastructure. Its primary business consists of providing tower-based site leases, small cell networks and fiber solutions that support mobile voice and data transmission for wireless carriers, cable companies and other enterprise customers. The company's assets are positioned to enable network coverage and capacity, including the densification projects associated with 4G LTE and 5G deployments.

Its product and service offerings include ground-based tower sites that host multiple wireless operators, distributed small cell nodes and associated fiber backhaul used to connect sites into carrier networks, and site development and maintenance services.

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