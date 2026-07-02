Crown Oak Advisors LLC Sells 9,880 Shares of Nordson Corporation $NDSN

Crown Oak Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Nordson Corporation (NASDAQ:NDSN - Free Report) by 25.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,188 shares of the industrial products company's stock after selling 9,880 shares during the quarter. Nordson makes up approximately 3.9% of Crown Oak Advisors LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Crown Oak Advisors LLC owned 0.05% of Nordson worth $7,766,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Nordson alerts: Sign Up

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of Nordson by 70.8% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 123 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nordson during the second quarter worth $31,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new position in shares of Nordson during the second quarter worth $34,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in Nordson by 43.4% in the fourth quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 152 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC acquired a new stake in Nordson in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.11% of the company's stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Nordson

In other news, EVP Srinivas Subramanian sold 3,100 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $868,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 6,407 shares in the company, valued at $1,793,960. The trade was a 32.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Justin E. Hall sold 716 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.82, for a total transaction of $197,487.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 1,515 shares of the company's stock, valued at $417,867.30. This represents a 32.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen lowered Nordson from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, June 27th. BNP Paribas Exane increased their price target on shares of Nordson from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Nordson from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Monday. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Nordson from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Nordson from $335.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nordson has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $311.29.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Nordson

Nordson Trading Down 2.0%

Shares of Nordson stock opened at $295.64 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.60. The company has a market capitalization of $16.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.52, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.96. Nordson Corporation has a 1 year low of $207.08 and a 1 year high of $307.74. The company's fifty day moving average is $286.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $275.66.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.82 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $740.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $728.78 million. Nordson had a return on equity of 20.08% and a net margin of 18.19%.The business's revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.42 earnings per share. Nordson has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.950-3.150 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 11.300-11.800 EPS. Analysts forecast that Nordson Corporation will post 11.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Nordson Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 18th will be paid a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 18th. Nordson's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.97%.

Nordson Profile

Nordson Corporation designs, manufactures and markets precision dispensing equipment and systems that apply adhesives, coatings, sealants and polymers in a broad range of industrial and medical applications. The company's portfolio spans fluid systems, curing and surface preparation technologies, vacuum and thermal management products, and advanced test and inspection solutions. Nordson's offerings serve critical manufacturing processes by delivering exacting dispensing accuracy and process control to ensure consistent product performance and high production throughput.

Nordson operates through multiple segments that cater to diverse markets including electronics, packaging, medical, energy, automotive and general industrial sectors.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Nordson, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Nordson wasn't on the list.

While Nordson currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here