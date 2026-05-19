Csenge Advisory Group Boosts Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. $HD

Csenge Advisory Group lifted its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD - Free Report) by 28.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,868 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock after purchasing an additional 4,657 shares during the quarter. Csenge Advisory Group's holdings in Home Depot were worth $7,181,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parvin Asset Management LLC raised its position in Home Depot by 110.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parvin Asset Management LLC now owns 63 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Key Capital Management INC bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Financially Speaking Inc bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Navalign LLC bought a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Disciplined Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.86% of the company's stock.

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Key Headlines Impacting Home Depot

Here are the key news stories impacting Home Depot this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HD. Daiwa Securities Group boosted their price objective on Home Depot from $360.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Home Depot from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Home Depot from $422.00 to $421.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Friday. BNP Paribas Exane lowered their price target on Home Depot from $391.00 to $348.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Home Depot from $405.00 to $310.00 and set a "market perform" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Twenty research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $401.34.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on HD

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Richard V. Mcphail sold 2,550 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.89, for a total value of $940,669.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 44,566 shares in the company, valued at $16,439,951.74. This trade represents a 5.41% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Home Depot Price Performance

HD opened at $299.98 on Tuesday. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $330.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $353.57. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $296.88 and a 12-month high of $426.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62. The company has a market capitalization of $298.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.08, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.00.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.20. Home Depot had a return on equity of 134.32% and a net margin of 8.60%.The company had revenue of $38.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.13 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Home Depot has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.230-14.799 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 12th were paid a $2.33 dividend. This represents a $9.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.1%. This is a boost from Home Depot's previous quarterly dividend of $2.30. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 12th. Home Depot's payout ratio is presently 65.50%.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc NYSE: HD is a leading home improvement retailer that operates large-format stores and an integrated online platform offering a broad range of products and services for do-it-yourself consumers, professional contractors and businesses. The company was founded in 1978 by Bernard Marcus and Arthur Blank and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. Since opening its first stores at the end of the 1970s, Home Depot has grown into a multinational retailer known for its orange-branded stores and wide assortment of home improvement merchandise.

Home Depot's core business includes the sale of building materials, lumber, tools, hardware, appliances, paint, plumbing and electrical supplies, lawn and garden products, and home décor.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD - Free Report).

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