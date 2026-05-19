Csenge Advisory Group Grows Holdings in Tesla, Inc. $TSLA

Csenge Advisory Group grew its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA - Free Report) by 12.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,834 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock after purchasing an additional 3,038 shares during the period. Tesla comprises approximately 0.6% of Csenge Advisory Group's holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Csenge Advisory Group's holdings in Tesla were worth $12,517,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Networth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Chapman Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Tesla during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Davidson Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Tesla by 79.4% in the 4th quarter. Davidson Capital Management Inc. now owns 61 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Prism Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. purchased a new position in Tesla during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 66.20% of the company's stock.

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Tesla Stock Down 2.9%

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA opened at $409.99 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 trillion, a P/E ratio of 376.14, a PEG ratio of 16.67 and a beta of 1.79. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $386.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $417.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $273.21 and a 12-month high of $498.83.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $22.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.96 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.89% and a net margin of 3.95%.Tesla's revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on TSLA. Zacks Research upgraded Tesla from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. TD Cowen restated a "buy" rating and issued a $490.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley set a $415.00 target price on Tesla and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Tesla from $438.00 to $400.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $508.00 price target on Tesla in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seventeen have given a Hold rating and five have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $395.20.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on TSLA

Insider Transactions at Tesla

In other Tesla news, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 26,409 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.11, for a total value of $9,985,506.99. Following the sale, the director owned 48,399 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $18,300,145.89. The trade was a 35.30% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 3,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $1,350,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 18,106 shares in the company, valued at $8,147,700. This represents a 14.21% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. In the last three months, insiders have sold 83,213 shares of company stock worth $32,201,105. Corporate insiders own 19.90% of the company's stock.

Key Tesla News

Here are the key news stories impacting Tesla this week:

Positive Sentiment: Tesla raised Model Y prices in the U.S. for the first time since 2024, which could signal improving pricing power and help support margins if demand holds up. Article Title

Tesla raised Model Y prices in the U.S. for the first time since 2024, which could signal improving pricing power and help support margins if demand holds up. Positive Sentiment: Elon Musk continues to promote Tesla’s autonomy push, saying unsupervised self-driving and robotaxi service could become more widespread later this year, reinforcing the long-term bull case tied to software and AI. Article Title

Elon Musk continues to promote Tesla’s autonomy push, saying unsupervised self-driving and robotaxi service could become more widespread later this year, reinforcing the long-term bull case tied to software and AI. Positive Sentiment: XPeng’s robotaxi launch was viewed by some analysts as indirect validation of Tesla’s self-driving strategy, keeping attention on Tesla’s lead in autonomous vehicle development. Article Title

XPeng’s robotaxi launch was viewed by some analysts as indirect validation of Tesla’s self-driving strategy, keeping attention on Tesla’s lead in autonomous vehicle development. Neutral Sentiment: Tesla’s $250 million battery expansion in Germany supports its European growth strategy, but the added capital spending also raises the bar for near-term payoff. Article Title

Tesla’s $250 million battery expansion in Germany supports its European growth strategy, but the added capital spending also raises the bar for near-term payoff. Negative Sentiment: A court setback for Musk’s OpenAI-related lawsuit adds another headline risk around the CEO’s broader distraction and litigation overhang. Article Title

A court setback for Musk’s OpenAI-related lawsuit adds another headline risk around the CEO’s broader distraction and litigation overhang. Negative Sentiment: Multiple reports said Tesla stock weakened after the Model Y price hike and a separate lawsuit over Full Self-Driving promises succeeded, suggesting investors remain skeptical of Tesla’s near-term fundamentals and autonomy claims. Article Title

Multiple reports said Tesla stock weakened after the Model Y price hike and a separate lawsuit over Full Self-Driving promises succeeded, suggesting investors remain skeptical of Tesla’s near-term fundamentals and autonomy claims. Negative Sentiment: Several articles pointed to mounting scrutiny over robotaxi safety, reported crashes, and growing legal/regulatory pressure, which could weigh on confidence in Tesla’s autonomy timeline. Article Title

Several articles pointed to mounting scrutiny over robotaxi safety, reported crashes, and growing legal/regulatory pressure, which could weigh on confidence in Tesla’s autonomy timeline. Negative Sentiment: Hedge fund filings showed notable reductions in Tesla holdings by some managers, and one report warned that a potential SpaceX IPO could pull retail attention and capital away from TSLA. Article Title

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc NASDAQ: TSLA is an American company that designs, manufactures and sells electric vehicles, energy generation and energy storage products. Founded in 2003 by Martin Eberhard and Marc Tarpenning, Tesla grew into a vertically integrated mobility and clean‑energy company with Elon Musk serving as its chief executive officer. The company's stated mission is to accelerate the world's transition to sustainable energy, reflected in its combined focus on electric drivetrains, battery technology, renewable energy products and software.

Tesla's automotive business includes a lineup of battery‑electric vehicles and related services.

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