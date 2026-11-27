CSM Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM - Free Report) by 10.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 138,616 shares of the CRM provider's stock after selling 16,921 shares during the quarter. CSM Advisors LLC's holdings in Salesforce were worth $31,826,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its position in shares of Salesforce by 1.3% in the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 33,725 shares of the CRM provider's stock valued at $7,742,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Salesforce during the 3rd quarter valued at $813,000. Flputnam Investment Management Co. lifted its holdings in Salesforce by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 39,038 shares of the CRM provider's stock valued at $8,962,000 after purchasing an additional 2,821 shares during the last quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Salesforce by 19.4% during the third quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,194 shares of the CRM provider's stock worth $2,110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,492 shares during the period. Finally, L2 Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Salesforce by 4.6% during the third quarter. L2 Asset Management LLC now owns 4,731 shares of the CRM provider's stock worth $1,086,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.43% of the company's stock.

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Salesforce Stock Up 0.1%

CRM stock opened at $197.36 on Friday. Salesforce Inc. has a 12 month low of $146.32 and a 12 month high of $269.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $162.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $225.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $197.85.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 26th. The CRM provider reported $5.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.27 by $2.63. The firm had revenue of $11.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $11.33 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 21.99% and a return on equity of 24.90%. The company's revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.91 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Salesforce Inc. will post 12.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 17th were given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 17th. Salesforce's dividend payout ratio is 16.04%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Salesforce in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Zacks Research upgraded Salesforce from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Citigroup lowered their target price on Salesforce from $263.00 to $198.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. UBS Group reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Salesforce from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-one have issued a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $276.19.

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Key Salesforce News

Investors following CRM have been watching these news items:

Insider Buying and Selling at Salesforce

In other news, Director David Blair Kirk purchased 4,176 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $239.33 per share, for a total transaction of $999,442.08. Following the transaction, the director owned 18,748 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,486,958.84. This trade represents a 28.66% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Craig Conway sold 4,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.61, for a total value of $1,172,745.00. Following the sale, the director owned 5,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,416,936.57. The trade was a 45.29% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Salesforce

Salesforce, Inc. NYSE: CRM develops cloud-based software that helps businesses manage customer relationships and operations. Its products support sales, customer service, marketing, commerce, data management and application development, with artificial intelligence capabilities incorporated across its platform. The company's offerings include Sales Cloud, Service Cloud, Marketing Cloud, Commerce Cloud and Data Cloud, along with Slack for workplace collaboration, Tableau for data analytics and MuleSoft for connecting applications and systems.

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