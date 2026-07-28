CubeSmart $CUBE Position Boosted by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE - Free Report) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,354,921 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after purchasing an additional 48,268 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 1.48% of CubeSmart worth $122,953,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in CubeSmart during the 4th quarter worth about $395,968,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in CubeSmart by 201.5% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,739,600 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $98,763,000 after acquiring an additional 1,830,993 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its position in CubeSmart by 36.4% during the third quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 4,283,952 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $174,185,000 after acquiring an additional 1,143,464 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in CubeSmart by 73.6% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,726,419 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $62,260,000 after acquiring an additional 731,883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vision Capital Corp acquired a new stake in CubeSmart in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $19,707,000. 97.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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CubeSmart Price Performance

Shares of CUBE stock opened at $42.27 on Tuesday. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $40.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.41. CubeSmart has a one year low of $35.09 and a one year high of $42.90. The firm has a market cap of $9.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.76, a P/E/G ratio of 7.28 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.04 and a quick ratio of 0.04.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $281.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $275.25 million. CubeSmart had a return on equity of 11.84% and a net margin of 28.93%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. CubeSmart has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.520-2.600 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.620-0.640 EPS. On average, analysts expect that CubeSmart will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CubeSmart Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 1st. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.0%. CubeSmart's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 149.30%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CubeSmart NYSE: CUBE Stock is a Smart Pullback Play

CUBE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of CubeSmart in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of CubeSmart from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Friday. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of CubeSmart from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Barclays upgraded shares of CubeSmart from an "equal weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Evercore set a $47.00 target price on shares of CubeSmart in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CubeSmart presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $43.42.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on CubeSmart

CubeSmart Profile

CubeSmart NYSE: CUBE is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the ownership, operation and management of self-storage facilities across the United States. The company's portfolio comprises properties in primary and secondary markets, catering to both individual and business customers seeking flexible, short-term and long-term storage solutions. CubeSmart's facilities feature a range of unit sizes, climate-controlled options and advanced security features, supported by on-site managers and centralized customer service operations.

In addition to traditional self-storage units, CubeSmart offers specialty services such as vehicle and boat storage, retail sales of packing and moving supplies, and tenant insurance programs.

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