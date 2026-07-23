CubeSmart $CUBE Shares Acquired by Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC

Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE - Free Report) by 19.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,291,212 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after purchasing an additional 210,861 shares during the period. CubeSmart comprises 1.9% of Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC owned about 0.57% of CubeSmart worth $47,323,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in CubeSmart in the 4th quarter valued at about $395,968,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in CubeSmart by 201.5% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,739,600 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $98,763,000 after buying an additional 1,830,993 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 36.4% during the third quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 4,283,952 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $174,185,000 after acquiring an additional 1,143,464 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 73.6% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,726,419 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $62,260,000 after acquiring an additional 731,883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 3,255.9% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 739,382 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $26,655,000 after acquiring an additional 717,350 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.61% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of CubeSmart in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Barclays raised CubeSmart from an "equal weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and increased their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of CubeSmart in a report on Monday, May 4th. Evercore set a $47.00 target price on shares of CubeSmart in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of CubeSmart from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, CubeSmart presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $43.25.

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CubeSmart Trading Up 0.5%

CUBE opened at $41.13 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 1.08. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $40.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.28. CubeSmart has a 1-year low of $35.09 and a 1-year high of $42.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.04 and a quick ratio of 0.04.

CubeSmart NYSE: CUBE Stock is a Smart Pullback Play

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.02. CubeSmart had a return on equity of 11.84% and a net margin of 28.93%.The business had revenue of $281.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $275.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. CubeSmart has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.520-2.600 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.620-0.640 EPS. Analysts expect that CubeSmart will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CubeSmart Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st were issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.2%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 1st. CubeSmart's dividend payout ratio is presently 149.30%.

About CubeSmart

CubeSmart NYSE: CUBE is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the ownership, operation and management of self-storage facilities across the United States. The company's portfolio comprises properties in primary and secondary markets, catering to both individual and business customers seeking flexible, short-term and long-term storage solutions. CubeSmart's facilities feature a range of unit sizes, climate-controlled options and advanced security features, supported by on-site managers and centralized customer service operations.

In addition to traditional self-storage units, CubeSmart offers specialty services such as vehicle and boat storage, retail sales of packing and moving supplies, and tenant insurance programs.

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