CubeSmart $CUBE Shares Sold by Aew Capital Management L P

Aew Capital Management L P trimmed its holdings in shares of CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE - Free Report) by 86.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,580 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after selling 123,290 shares during the period. CubeSmart comprises 0.0% of Aew Capital Management L P's investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Aew Capital Management L P's holdings in CubeSmart were worth $670,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CUBE. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its position in CubeSmart by 36.4% during the third quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 4,283,952 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $174,185,000 after buying an additional 1,143,464 shares in the last quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC lifted its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 37.3% during the third quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 3,364,619 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $136,805,000 after purchasing an additional 914,884 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 3,255.9% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 739,382 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $26,655,000 after purchasing an additional 717,350 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in shares of CubeSmart during the third quarter worth about $23,516,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 4,329.6% during the second quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 363,224 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $15,437,000 after purchasing an additional 355,024 shares in the last quarter. 97.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on CUBE shares. UBS Group boosted their price objective on CubeSmart from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Monday. Scotiabank raised shares of CubeSmart to a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of CubeSmart from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of CubeSmart from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane raised shares of CubeSmart from a "neutral" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $43.00.

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CubeSmart Trading Up 1.6%

NYSE:CUBE opened at $39.59 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.04. CubeSmart has a one year low of $35.09 and a one year high of $44.13. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $38.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.98. The stock has a market cap of $8.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.75 and a beta of 1.11.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02. CubeSmart had a return on equity of 11.84% and a net margin of 28.93%.The business had revenue of $281.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $275.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. CubeSmart has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.520-2.600 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.620-0.640 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CubeSmart will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CubeSmart Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 1st. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.4%. CubeSmart's dividend payout ratio is currently 149.30%.

Insider Transactions at CubeSmart

In related news, insider Jeffrey P. Foster sold 23,148 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.02, for a total value of $949,530.96. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 205,057 shares of the company's stock, valued at $8,411,438.14. This represents a 10.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CubeSmart Profile

CubeSmart NYSE: CUBE is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the ownership, operation and management of self-storage facilities across the United States. The company's portfolio comprises properties in primary and secondary markets, catering to both individual and business customers seeking flexible, short-term and long-term storage solutions. CubeSmart's facilities feature a range of unit sizes, climate-controlled options and advanced security features, supported by on-site managers and centralized customer service operations.

In addition to traditional self-storage units, CubeSmart offers specialty services such as vehicle and boat storage, retail sales of packing and moving supplies, and tenant insurance programs.

Further Reading

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