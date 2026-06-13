Cullen Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Rio Tinto PLC $RIO

Cullen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Rio Tinto PLC (NYSE:RIO - Free Report) by 72.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 498,868 shares of the mining company's stock after buying an additional 209,107 shares during the period. Cullen Capital Management LLC's holdings in Rio Tinto were worth $39,924,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pinpoint Asset Management Singapore Pte. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Rio Tinto by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Pinpoint Asset Management Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 3,548 shares of the mining company's stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 23,525 shares of the mining company's stock valued at $1,883,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 137,317 shares of the mining company's stock valued at $10,989,000 after purchasing an additional 9,062 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 4,368 shares of the mining company's stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Allocation Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto in the fourth quarter valued at about $236,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.33% of the company's stock.

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Rio Tinto Trading Up 1.6%

Shares of NYSE RIO opened at $105.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm's 50-day moving average is $102.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.01. Rio Tinto PLC has a 12-month low of $55.64 and a 12-month high of $112.58.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on RIO. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on shares of Rio Tinto from $82.00 to $83.50 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Rio Tinto from an "overweight" rating to a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of Rio Tinto in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. DZ Bank raised shares of Rio Tinto from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a "neutral" rating on shares of Rio Tinto in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $101.75.

Read Our Latest Report on RIO

Trending Headlines about Rio Tinto

Here are the key news stories impacting Rio Tinto this week:

Positive Sentiment: Erste Group Bank raised its earnings forecasts for Rio Tinto, increasing FY2026 EPS to $8.42 from $8.04 and FY2027 EPS to $8.47 from $8.31, which suggests analysts see stronger profitability ahead.

Erste Group Bank raised its earnings forecasts for Rio Tinto, increasing FY2026 EPS to $8.42 from $8.04 and FY2027 EPS to $8.47 from $8.31, which suggests analysts see stronger profitability ahead. Positive Sentiment: Rio Tinto and China Baowu completed Pilbara Blend iron ore pelletisation and direct reduction trials, a development that could support future demand for higher-value iron ore products and improve the company’s positioning with steel customers.

Rio Tinto and China Baowu completed Pilbara Blend iron ore pelletisation and direct reduction trials, a development that could support future demand for higher-value iron ore products and improve the company’s positioning with steel customers. Positive Sentiment: Rio Tinto’s collaboration with Sandvik to integrate autonomous drilling systems highlights continued investment in automation, which may improve productivity and lower operating costs over time. Article Title

Rio Tinto’s collaboration with Sandvik to integrate autonomous drilling systems highlights continued investment in automation, which may improve productivity and lower operating costs over time. Neutral Sentiment: Coverage discussing Rio Tinto’s momentum trends and passive-income appeal may be helping keep investor interest elevated, but it does not appear to be a direct fundamental catalyst.

Coverage discussing Rio Tinto’s momentum trends and passive-income appeal may be helping keep investor interest elevated, but it does not appear to be a direct fundamental catalyst. Neutral Sentiment: Reports that Rio Tinto Shipping is selling half of its owned bulkers could be part of portfolio optimization, but the financial impact is unclear from the headline alone. Article Title

Reports that Rio Tinto Shipping is selling half of its owned bulkers could be part of portfolio optimization, but the financial impact is unclear from the headline alone. Negative Sentiment: There is also a recent market note saying Rio Tinto slipped and underperformed the broader market earlier in the week, suggesting some short-term profit-taking or weaker trading sentiment. Article Title

About Rio Tinto

Rio Tinto is a global mining and metals company that explores for, mines, processes and markets a wide range of commodities. Its principal products include iron ore, aluminum, copper, diamonds and various other minerals and industrial materials. The company's activities span the full value chain from exploration and project development to mining, processing, smelting and refining, supplying raw materials to industries such as steelmaking, automotive, packaging, electronics and construction.

The origins of Rio Tinto date back to mining operations in the Rio Tinto region of Spain in the 19th century, and the group has since grown into a multinational enterprise.

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