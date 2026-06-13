Cullen Capital Management LLC Has $147.63 Million Stock Position in Qualcomm Incorporated $QCOM

Cullen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Qualcomm Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM - Free Report) by 29.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 863,078 shares of the wireless technology company's stock after buying an additional 197,624 shares during the quarter. Qualcomm accounts for about 1.6% of Cullen Capital Management LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Cullen Capital Management LLC owned about 0.08% of Qualcomm worth $147,629,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Qualcomm by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 114,144,068 shares of the wireless technology company's stock valued at $19,524,350,000 after buying an additional 647,076 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Qualcomm by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,897,079 shares of the wireless technology company's stock valued at $4,931,968,000 after buying an additional 3,221,924 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Qualcomm in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,591,056,000. Amundi grew its holdings in Qualcomm by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Amundi now owns 12,671,635 shares of the wireless technology company's stock valued at $2,136,486,000 after buying an additional 1,138,541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Qualcomm by 141.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,437,240 shares of the wireless technology company's stock valued at $2,069,059,000 after buying an additional 7,292,783 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.35% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Cristiano R. Amon sold 10,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,800,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 197,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,562,240. This represents a 4.82% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 2,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.35, for a total value of $493,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 25,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,068,737.40. This represents a 8.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,806 shares of company stock valued at $3,928,958. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on QCOM shares. Craig Hallum raised Qualcomm to a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Seaport Research Partners restated a "sell" rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Qualcomm in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Roth Mkm started coverage on Qualcomm in a research note on Friday, May 8th. They set a "buy" rating on the stock. Loop Capital upgraded Qualcomm from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $185.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Qualcomm in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. They set an "underperform" rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, sixteen have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $184.29.

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Qualcomm News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Qualcomm this week:

Qualcomm Trading Up 4.3%

Shares of QCOM opened at $211.72 on Friday. Qualcomm Incorporated has a 12-month low of $121.99 and a 12-month high of $259.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $223.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.01, a P/E/G ratio of 25.11 and a beta of 1.59. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $184.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $164.86.

Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The wireless technology company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.09. Qualcomm had a return on equity of 42.11% and a net margin of 22.31%.The firm had revenue of $10.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.85 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Qualcomm has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.100-2.300 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Qualcomm Incorporated will post 8 earnings per share for the current year.

Qualcomm announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, March 17th that authorizes the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the wireless technology company to purchase up to 14.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company's management believes its stock is undervalued.

Qualcomm Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be paid a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.7%. This is an increase from Qualcomm's previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. Qualcomm's dividend payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

Qualcomm Company Profile

Qualcomm Incorporated is a global semiconductor and telecommunications equipment company headquartered in San Diego, California. Founded in 1985, the company is known for its development of wireless technologies and for playing a central role in the evolution of digital cellular standards, including CDMA and subsequent generations of mobile standards. Qualcomm’s business combines the design and sale of semiconductor products with a patent licensing program for wireless technologies and related intellectual property.

The company’s product portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) platforms marketed under the Snapdragon brand, cellular modem and RF front-end components, connectivity solutions for Wi‑Fi and Bluetooth, and processors and platforms aimed at automotive, IoT, networking and edge-computing applications.

Further Reading

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