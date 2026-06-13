Cullen Capital Management LLC Has $47.55 Million Stock Position in EOG Resources, Inc. $EOG

Cullen Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG - Free Report) by 21.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 452,854 shares of the energy exploration company's stock after selling 124,085 shares during the quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC owned about 0.08% of EOG Resources worth $47,554,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 1.4% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 54,907,949 shares of the energy exploration company's stock worth $6,156,495,000 after buying an additional 782,426 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 53,815,556 shares of the energy exploration company's stock worth $5,651,172,000 after buying an additional 446,341 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 0.5% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 24,926,659 shares of the energy exploration company's stock worth $2,794,784,000 after buying an additional 122,486 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,046,709 shares of the energy exploration company's stock worth $1,364,309,000 after buying an additional 95,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,443,453 shares of the energy exploration company's stock worth $676,627,000 after buying an additional 1,257,110 shares during the last quarter. 89.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EOG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $170.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of EOG Resources from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. Citigroup reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and set a $147.00 target price (up from $142.00) on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Wolfe Research boosted their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $152.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and sixteen have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $156.32.

Check Out Our Latest Report on EOG Resources

EOG Resources Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of EOG stock opened at $136.42 on Friday. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.59 and a 1 year high of $151.87. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $137.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $123.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.43 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The energy exploration company reported $3.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.23 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $6.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.18 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 23.01% and a return on equity of 19.25%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.87 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 16.63 EPS for the current year.

EOG Resources Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 17th will be issued a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 17th. EOG Resources's payout ratio is 40.16%.

Insider Buying and Selling at EOG Resources

In other EOG Resources news, COO Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 5,698 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.32, for a total value of $856,523.36. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 88,045 shares of the company's stock, valued at $13,234,924.40. The trade was a 6.08% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Ann D. Janssen sold 4,161 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.04, for a total transaction of $582,706.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 100,246 shares in the company, valued at $14,038,449.84. This trade represents a 3.99% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders own 0.14% of the company's stock.

EOG Resources Profile

EOG Resources, Inc NYSE: EOG is an independent exploration and production company headquartered in Houston, Texas. Tracing its corporate origins to Enron Oil & Gas Company in the late 1990s, the company established itself as a stand‑alone E&P operator and has grown into one of the largest U.S. upstream producers. EOG focuses on the exploration, development and production of crude oil, condensate, natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

As an upstream-focused company, EOG's core activities include geologic and geophysical exploration, drilling and completion of wells, reservoir development, and the marketing of hydrocarbon production.

Further Reading

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