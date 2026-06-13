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Cullen Capital Management LLC Has $51.35 Million Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. $VZ

Written by MarketBeat
June 13, 2026
Verizon Communications logo with Computer and Technology background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Cullen Capital Management reduced its Verizon stake by 18% in Q4, selling 277,377 shares and leaving it with 1.26 million shares worth about $51.35 million.
  • Verizon recently reported Q1 earnings of $1.28 per share, beating estimates, while revenue came in slightly below expectations at $34.44 billion. The company also reaffirmed FY2026 EPS guidance of 4.95 to 4.99.
  • Verizon declared a quarterly dividend of $0.7075 per share, equal to an annualized yield of about 5.9%, and Wall Street sentiment remains generally positive with a consensus Moderate Buy rating and average target price of $50.59.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Verizon Communications.

Cullen Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ - Free Report) by 18.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,260,646 shares of the cell phone carrier's stock after selling 277,377 shares during the quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC's holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $51,346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VZ. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 490.0% during the fourth quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 649 shares of the cell phone carrier's stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Holos Integrated Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. EQ Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Sarver Vrooman Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 173.0% during the fourth quarter. Sarver Vrooman Wealth Advisors now owns 707 shares of the cell phone carrier's stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. 62.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Key Headlines Impacting Verizon Communications

Here are the key news stories impacting Verizon Communications this week:

Verizon Communications Price Performance

Verizon Communications stock opened at $48.10 on Friday. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $47.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.47. The stock has a market cap of $200.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.24. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.39 and a 12-month high of $51.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $34.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $34.82 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 19.25% and a net margin of 12.46%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.19 earnings per share. Verizon Communications has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.950-4.990 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Verizon Communications Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 10th will be issued a $0.7075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 10th. This represents a $2.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.9%. Verizon Communications's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.02%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on VZ shares. Citigroup upped their target price on Verizon Communications from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Verizon Communications from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Verizon Communications from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Verizon Communications from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Erste Group Bank restated a "hold" rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and eleven have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $50.59.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Verizon Communications

About Verizon Communications

(Free Report)

Verizon Communications Inc NYSE: VZ is a major U.S.-based telecommunications company that provides a broad range of communications and information services. Its operations span consumer and business markets, with core offerings that include wireless voice and data services, fixed-line broadband and fiber-optic services, and enterprise networking solutions. Verizon is headquartered in New York City and operates a nationwide wireless network that supports consumer subscribers as well as business and government customers.

The company's consumer products include mobile phone plans, unlimited data services, and Fios, its branded fiber-optic internet, television and voice service for homes and small businesses.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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