Cullen Capital Management LLC Has $51.35 Million Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. $VZ

Cullen Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ - Free Report) by 18.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,260,646 shares of the cell phone carrier's stock after selling 277,377 shares during the quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC's holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $51,346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VZ. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 490.0% during the fourth quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 649 shares of the cell phone carrier's stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Holos Integrated Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. EQ Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Sarver Vrooman Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 173.0% during the fourth quarter. Sarver Vrooman Wealth Advisors now owns 707 shares of the cell phone carrier's stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. 62.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Key Headlines Impacting Verizon Communications

Here are the key news stories impacting Verizon Communications this week:

Verizon Communications Price Performance

Verizon Communications stock opened at $48.10 on Friday. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $47.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.47. The stock has a market cap of $200.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.24. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.39 and a 12-month high of $51.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $34.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $34.82 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 19.25% and a net margin of 12.46%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.19 earnings per share. Verizon Communications has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.950-4.990 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Verizon Communications Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 10th will be issued a $0.7075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 10th. This represents a $2.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.9%. Verizon Communications's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.02%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on VZ shares. Citigroup upped their target price on Verizon Communications from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Verizon Communications from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Verizon Communications from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Verizon Communications from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Erste Group Bank restated a "hold" rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and eleven have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $50.59.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Verizon Communications

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc NYSE: VZ is a major U.S.-based telecommunications company that provides a broad range of communications and information services. Its operations span consumer and business markets, with core offerings that include wireless voice and data services, fixed-line broadband and fiber-optic services, and enterprise networking solutions. Verizon is headquartered in New York City and operates a nationwide wireless network that supports consumer subscribers as well as business and government customers.

The company's consumer products include mobile phone plans, unlimited data services, and Fios, its branded fiber-optic internet, television and voice service for homes and small businesses.

See Also

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