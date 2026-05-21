Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Raises Position in Jacobs Solutions Inc. $J

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J - Free Report) by 12.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 104,407 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 11,761 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. owned 0.09% of Jacobs Solutions worth $13,830,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 39,393 shares of the company's stock valued at $5,218,000 after acquiring an additional 1,620 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Jacobs Solutions in the 4th quarter worth $842,000. Tredje AP fonden lifted its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 30.9% in the 4th quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 328,975 shares of the company's stock worth $43,576,000 after purchasing an additional 77,598 shares during the period. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 64,048 shares of the company's stock valued at $8,484,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 22,367 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,963,000 after buying an additional 1,745 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.65% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on J. Citigroup increased their target price on Jacobs Solutions from $180.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Jacobs Solutions from $137.00 to $131.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 7th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $154.00 to $150.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $130.00 to $126.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Jacobs Solutions from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Jacobs Solutions currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $153.40.

Read Our Latest Analysis on J

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Manuel J. Fernandez acquired 403 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $121.93 per share, with a total value of $49,137.79. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 12,251 shares in the company, valued at $1,493,764.43. This represents a 3.40% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Robert V. Pragada bought 3,601 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $111.09 per share, with a total value of $400,035.09. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 333,755 shares of the company's stock, valued at $37,076,842.95. This represents a 1.09% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have acquired 4,257 shares of company stock worth $477,651 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company's stock.

Jacobs Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of J stock opened at $113.71 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.43 billion, a PE ratio of 35.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $125.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $134.50. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a 52 week low of $105.68 and a 52 week high of $168.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.11. Jacobs Solutions had a return on equity of 22.29% and a net margin of 2.92%.The company had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.43 earnings per share. Jacobs Solutions's revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Jacobs Solutions has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.100-7.350 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Jacobs Solutions Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 22nd. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. Jacobs Solutions's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.72%.

About Jacobs Solutions

Jacobs Solutions Inc, commonly known as Jacobs, is a global professional services firm that provides technical, engineering, scientific and project delivery expertise across a broad range of industries. Founded in 1947 by Joseph J. Jacobs in Pasadena, California, the company evolved from a regional engineering consultancy into a diversified provider of design, program and construction management, operations and maintenance, and scientific services for complex infrastructure and industrial programs.

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