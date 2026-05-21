Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Sells 114,355 Shares of Sony Corporation $SONY

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Sony Corporation (NYSE:SONY - Free Report) by 27.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 302,201 shares of the company's stock after selling 114,355 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.'s holdings in Sony were worth $7,736,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SONY. YANKCOM Partnership grew its holdings in Sony by 748.7% during the 4th quarter. YANKCOM Partnership now owns 976 shares of the company's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in Sony during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Elyxium Wealth LLC bought a new position in Sony during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. grew its holdings in Sony by 304.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 1,010 shares of the company's stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Binnacle Investments Inc grew its stake in Sony by 81.7% in the 3rd quarter. Binnacle Investments Inc now owns 1,032 shares of the company's stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. 14.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Sony Price Performance

Shares of SONY stock opened at $22.79 on Thursday. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $21.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.77. Sony Corporation has a one year low of $19.63 and a one year high of $30.34. The company has a market capitalization of $135.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -113.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Sony (NYSE:SONY - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.13). Sony had a negative net margin of 2.61% and a positive return on equity of 12.20%. The business had revenue of $19.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $32.86 earnings per share. Sony's revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sony Corporation will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

Sony Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.0796 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 80.0%. Sony's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -55.00%.

Key Headlines Impacting Sony

Here are the key news stories impacting Sony this week:

Positive Sentiment: Sony announced a June State of Play showcase, with reports highlighting a major PlayStation event and a deep dive into Wolverine, which could help build excitement around upcoming first-party content and hardware/software demand. Article Title

Sony announced a June State of Play showcase, with reports highlighting a major PlayStation event and a deep dive into Wolverine, which could help build excitement around upcoming first-party content and hardware/software demand. Positive Sentiment: Sony also unveiled premium 1000X “The ColleXion” headphones, extending its strong consumer audio brand and potentially supporting high-margin accessory sales. Article Title

Sony also unveiled premium 1000X “The ColleXion” headphones, extending its strong consumer audio brand and potentially supporting high-margin accessory sales. Positive Sentiment: One report said Sony’s plan for the PS6 launch and specs has not changed, which may reassure investors that its next-generation gaming roadmap remains on track. Article Title

One report said Sony’s plan for the PS6 launch and specs has not changed, which may reassure investors that its next-generation gaming roadmap remains on track. Neutral Sentiment: Sony’s PlayStation settlement headlines suggest a relatively modest payout related to users, which is notable but likely not material enough on its own to move the stock. Article Title

Sony’s PlayStation settlement headlines suggest a relatively modest payout related to users, which is notable but likely not material enough on its own to move the stock. Neutral Sentiment: Coverage around Sony’s new cameras, TVs, and headphones mainly reinforces ongoing consumer brand momentum, but these items appear more promotional than financially significant right now.

Coverage around Sony’s new cameras, TVs, and headphones mainly reinforces ongoing consumer brand momentum, but these items appear more promotional than financially significant right now. Negative Sentiment: Insider selling is a headwind: director Kenichiro Yoshida sold 400,000 shares and insider Tsuyoshi Kodera sold 17,500 shares, which can pressure sentiment by signaling reduced confidence from leadership. Article Title Article Title

Insider selling is a headwind: director Kenichiro Yoshida sold 400,000 shares and insider Tsuyoshi Kodera sold 17,500 shares, which can pressure sentiment by signaling reduced confidence from leadership. Negative Sentiment: Sony is facing criticism over higher PlayStation Plus subscription prices, raising concerns about gamer backlash and potential slowing growth in its gaming subscriptions. Article Title

Sony is facing criticism over higher PlayStation Plus subscription prices, raising concerns about gamer backlash and potential slowing growth in its gaming subscriptions. Negative Sentiment: Reports that Sony is being sued over alleged tariff-related profits add legal and reputational overhang, which investors may view as a risk to near-term sentiment. Article Title

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Kenichiro Yoshida sold 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.61, for a total transaction of $9,044,000.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 661,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,959,115.15. This trade represents a 37.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Tsuyoshi Kodera sold 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.61, for a total transaction of $395,675.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 27,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $622,973.33. This represents a 38.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SONY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Sony from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Benchmark restated a "buy" rating on shares of Sony in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein restated a "market perform" rating and issued a $22.00 target price (down from $30.00) on shares of Sony in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sony presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $22.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Sony

Sony Profile

Sony Group Corporation NYSE: SONY is a Japanese multinational conglomerate headquartered in Minato, Tokyo. Founded in 1946 by Masaru Ibuka and Akio Morita, Sony has grown from an electronics maker into a diversified global company with operations spanning consumer electronics, entertainment, gaming, semiconductors and financial services. The company’s shares trade in Japan and its American Depositary Receipts trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker SONY.

Sony’s primary businesses include Electronics Products & Solutions, which covers televisions, audio equipment, digital cameras and professional broadcast systems; Game & Network Services, anchored by the PlayStation platform, consoles, software and online services; Music and Pictures, through Sony Music Entertainment and Sony Pictures Entertainment, producing, distributing and licensing recorded music, film and television content; Imaging & Sensing Solutions, which develops CMOS image sensors and other semiconductor components; and Financial Services, offering life insurance, banking and other financial products in Japan.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SONY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sony Corporation (NYSE:SONY - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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