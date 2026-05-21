Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Trims Position in Diamondback Energy, Inc. $FANG

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. reduced its holdings in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG - Free Report) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 107,082 shares of the oil and natural gas company's stock after selling 6,427 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.'s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $16,098,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FANG. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 19,719 shares of the oil and natural gas company's stock worth $2,822,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co. raised its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 0.7% in the third quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 10,030 shares of the oil and natural gas company's stock valued at $1,435,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Diamondback Energy by 3.0% during the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,568 shares of the oil and natural gas company's stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc lifted its position in Diamondback Energy by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 14,330 shares of the oil and natural gas company's stock valued at $2,161,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Diamondback Energy by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,725 shares of the oil and natural gas company's stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. 90.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Transactions at Diamondback Energy

In other news, CAO Teresa L. Dick sold 5,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $950,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 107,755 shares in the company, valued at $20,473,450. This represents a 4.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Charles Alvin Meloy sold 7,857 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.20, for a total transaction of $1,486,544.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 942,721 shares of the company's stock, valued at $178,362,813.20. The trade was a 0.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 169,321 shares of company stock valued at $31,055,475 over the last three months. 0.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Diamondback Energy Stock Down 1.7%

FANG stock opened at $204.33 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $57.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 237.60 and a beta of 0.46. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $132.20 and a 1-year high of $214.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $193.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $169.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported $4.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.74 by $0.49. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 1.87%.The business had revenue of $4.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.54 EPS. The business's revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 18.93 EPS for the current year.

Diamondback Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 14th will be given a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.2%. This is a positive change from Diamondback Energy's previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. Diamondback Energy's payout ratio is currently 511.63%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on FANG. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Zacks Research raised shares of Diamondback Energy from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Truist Financial set a $242.00 target price on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, April 10th. Finally, Benchmark downgraded shares of Diamondback Energy from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $219.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Diamondback Energy

Key Stories Impacting Diamondback Energy

Here are the key news stories impacting Diamondback Energy this week:

Positive Sentiment: Zacks Research raised earnings estimates for Diamondback Energy for Q2, Q3, Q4 2026 and FY2027, and kept a Strong-Buy rating, signaling confidence in the company’s profit outlook. Diamondback Energy earnings estimate updates

Zacks Research raised earnings estimates for Diamondback Energy for Q2, Q3, Q4 2026 and FY2027, and kept a rating, signaling confidence in the company’s profit outlook. Positive Sentiment: Bernstein reiterated an Outperform rating and raised its price target to $241, suggesting Wall Street still sees upside if oil supply concerns keep crude prices firm. Bernstein reiterates outperform on Diamondback Energy

Bernstein reiterated an rating and raised its price target to $241, suggesting Wall Street still sees upside if oil supply concerns keep crude prices firm. Positive Sentiment: Multiple articles highlighted that WTI crude remains above $100 and that Permian producers like Diamondback may benefit from strong commodity pricing and efficiency gains, which supports upstream earnings expectations. Oil remains above 100 Permian stocks article

Multiple articles highlighted that WTI crude remains above $100 and that Permian producers like Diamondback may benefit from strong commodity pricing and efficiency gains, which supports upstream earnings expectations. Positive Sentiment: Diamondback announced a planned leadership transition with board backing, which can reduce uncertainty if investors view it as orderly and strategic. Leadership transition announcement

Diamondback announced a planned leadership transition with board backing, which can reduce uncertainty if investors view it as orderly and strategic. Neutral Sentiment: Brokerage-summary articles repeatedly cited Diamondback as a low-beta energy name and one that screens well for steadier portfolios, but these pieces were largely general commentary rather than new company-specific catalysts.

Brokerage-summary articles repeatedly cited Diamondback as a low-beta energy name and one that screens well for steadier portfolios, but these pieces were largely general commentary rather than new company-specific catalysts. Neutral Sentiment: A MarketWatch note said Diamondback outperformed peers despite losses in the broader session, indicating relative resilience rather than a new fundamental catalyst. MarketWatch stock outperforms competitors

Diamondback Energy Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc NASDAQ: FANG is an independent oil and natural gas company focused on the development, exploration and production of unconventional resources in the Permian Basin. Headquartered in Midland, Texas, the company concentrates its operations in the core Midland and Delaware sub‑basins of West Texas and southeastern New Mexico, where it pursues contiguous acreage positions to support repeatable drilling programs.

Diamondback's activities span the upstream value chain, including leasehold acquisition, well planning, drilling, completion and production optimization.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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