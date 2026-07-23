Cullinan Associates Inc. Decreases Stake in NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

Cullinan Associates Inc. cut its stake in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA - Free Report) by 28.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,425 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock after selling 23,075 shares during the period. Cullinan Associates Inc.'s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $10,364,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NVDA. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 324,901 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $43,631,000 after acquiring an additional 35,815 shares during the period. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG lifted its position in NVIDIA by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 2,346,417 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $315,100,000 after acquiring an additional 22,929 shares during the period. Highview Capital Management LLC DE grew its stake in NVIDIA by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE now owns 58,396 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $7,842,000 after purchasing an additional 3,653 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 30.7% in the fourth quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC now owns 50,658 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $6,805,000 after purchasing an additional 11,900 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 15.7% in the first quarter. Wealth Group Ltd. now owns 6,598 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $715,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.27% of the company's stock.

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NVIDIA Trading Up 2.3%

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $212.06 on Thursday. NVIDIA Corporation has a 12-month low of $164.07 and a 12-month high of $236.54. The company has a market capitalization of $5.13 trillion, a PE ratio of 32.47, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 2.21. The business has a 50 day moving average of $208.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $195.59. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $81.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $78.42 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 62.97% and a return on equity of 96.94%. The business's revenue was up 85.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that NVIDIA Corporation will post 8.79 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, May 20th that allows the company to buyback $80.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the computer hardware maker to reacquire up to 1.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company's management believes its stock is undervalued.

NVIDIA Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 4th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. This is a boost from NVIDIA's previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 4th. NVIDIA's payout ratio is currently 15.31%.

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

In other NVIDIA news, Director John Dabiri sold 625 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total value of $133,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 14,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,030,882. This represents a 4.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Stephen C. Neal sold 15,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.73, for a total transaction of $3,343,815.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 116,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,053,803.55. The trade was a 11.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,901,125 shares of company stock worth $410,583,015. 3.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Key NVIDIA News

Here are the key news stories impacting NVIDIA this week:

Positive Sentiment: NVIDIA and the Naval Postgraduate School said NVIDIA donated a supercomputer using its latest chips to a nonprofit tied to the institution, highlighting expanding adoption of its AI hardware in U.S. defense and research. Reuters: Nvidia donates supercomputer to U.S. military university

NVIDIA and the Naval Postgraduate School said NVIDIA donated a supercomputer using its latest chips to a nonprofit tied to the institution, highlighting expanding adoption of its AI hardware in U.S. defense and research. Positive Sentiment: Bank of America said NVIDIA’s Vera CPU launch is intensifying the AI server CPU battle and kept a Buy rating with a $350 target, suggesting the company could expand beyond GPUs into a larger share of AI infrastructure spending. Yahoo Finance: BofA sees server CPU TAM hitting $170bn by 2030 as NVIDIA takes on AMD

Bank of America said NVIDIA’s Vera CPU launch is intensifying the AI server CPU battle and kept a Buy rating with a $350 target, suggesting the company could expand beyond GPUs into a larger share of AI infrastructure spending. Positive Sentiment: Several articles highlighted NVIDIA as a beneficiary of the broader AI capex cycle, with bullish takes pointing to cheaper AI models, sovereign AI demand, and continued chip spending that could support long-term growth. Zacks: Can NVIDIA's Sovereign AI Push Unlock New Revenue Streams Now?

Several articles highlighted NVIDIA as a beneficiary of the broader AI capex cycle, with bullish takes pointing to cheaper AI models, sovereign AI demand, and continued chip spending that could support long-term growth. Positive Sentiment: NVIDIA also gained support from market momentum and technical traders, with reports that the stock cleared an early buy trigger ahead of Alphabet earnings and that the semiconductor rebound is being treated as a positioning reset, not a collapse in demand. Investor's Business Daily: Nvidia Hits Buy Trigger With Alphabet Earnings Due

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on NVDA shares. Itau BBA Securities decreased their target price on NVIDIA from $256.00 to $218.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Argus raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $220.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. They set a "buy" rating for the company. BNP Paribas Exane increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a "buy" rating on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Monday, June 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-eight have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $304.26.

Get Our Latest Analysis on NVIDIA

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company's product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

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