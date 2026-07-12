Cullinan Associates Inc. Has $11.90 Million Stake in Caterpillar Inc. $CAT

Cullinan Associates Inc. lowered its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT - Free Report) by 44.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,793 shares of the industrial products company's stock after selling 13,496 shares during the quarter. Caterpillar makes up about 1.0% of Cullinan Associates Inc.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Cullinan Associates Inc.'s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $11,897,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacific Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Caterpillar in the 4th quarter valued at about $579,000. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in Caterpillar by 51.5% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 7,409 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $2,688,000 after buying an additional 2,519 shares during the period. United Bank lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 108.5% in the second quarter. United Bank now owns 4,083 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $1,585,000 after buying an additional 2,125 shares during the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 9,147 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $3,551,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Caterpillar by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 572,165 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $222,120,000 after acquiring an additional 34,846 shares during the period. 70.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on CAT. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $930.00 to $989.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Evercore reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $1,103.00 price target on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Monday, May 11th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $650.00 to $845.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. HSBC boosted their price target on Caterpillar from $850.00 to $1,100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn increased their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $700.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $970.81.

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Insider Transactions at Caterpillar

In other Caterpillar news, insider Anthony D. Fassino sold 16,283 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $916.80, for a total value of $14,928,254.40. Following the sale, the insider owned 46,041 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $42,210,388.80. This trade represents a 26.13% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 12,605 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $907.91, for a total value of $11,444,205.55. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 49,825 shares of the company's stock, valued at $45,236,615.75. This trade represents a 20.19% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 95,773 shares of company stock worth $87,642,635. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Caterpillar Price Performance

CAT stock traded up $14.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $952.42. The company had a trading volume of 1,957,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,658,716. The company has a market capitalization of $438.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1-year low of $401.70 and a 1-year high of $1,073.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $930.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $782.09.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $5.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.65 by $0.89. Caterpillar had a net margin of 13.33% and a return on equity of 48.21%. The company had revenue of $17.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $16.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.25 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 24.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Caterpillar Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 20th. This is a boost from Caterpillar's previous quarterly dividend of $1.51. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. Caterpillar's dividend payout ratio is currently 30.06%.

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar Inc is a global manufacturer of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines and locomotives. The company's product portfolio includes earthmoving machines such as excavators, bulldozers, wheel loaders and off‑highway trucks, as well as a range of power generation products including generator sets and power systems for industrial and commercial use. Caterpillar serves customers across heavy construction, mining, energy, transportation and related industries with both equipment and integrated technology solutions.

In addition to manufacturing, Caterpillar provides a broad range of aftermarket parts and support services, including maintenance, repair, remanufacturing and fleet management tools.

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