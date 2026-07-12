Cullinan Associates Inc. Sells 3,445 Shares of Salesforce Inc. $CRM

Cullinan Associates Inc. reduced its position in Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM - Free Report) by 28.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,455 shares of the CRM provider's stock after selling 3,445 shares during the quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc.'s holdings in Salesforce were worth $1,578,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

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Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd grew its position in shares of Salesforce by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 683,790 shares of the CRM provider's stock valued at $181,143,000 after purchasing an additional 24,332 shares in the last quarter. SFE Investment Counsel increased its stake in Salesforce by 82.7% in the 4th quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 17,394 shares of the CRM provider's stock worth $4,608,000 after acquiring an additional 7,871 shares during the last quarter. Secured Retirement Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Salesforce during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,004,000. Eminence Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 5.6% in the third quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 830,536 shares of the CRM provider's stock valued at $196,837,000 after purchasing an additional 43,888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Salesforce during the fourth quarter valued at $997,000. Institutional investors own 80.43% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CRM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Daiwa Securities Group dropped their price target on Salesforce from $295.00 to $280.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. BTIG Research reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $255.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. HC Wainwright downgraded shares of Salesforce to a "negative" rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Scotiabank lowered Salesforce from a "sector outperform" rating to a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Wedbush started coverage on Salesforce in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. They set an "outperform" rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have assigned a Buy rating, fourteen have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Salesforce presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $254.42.

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Salesforce News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Salesforce this week:

Positive Sentiment: Salesforce announced a $1 billion investment in Switzerland over five years to expand adoption of agentic AI, reinforcing its commitment to AI-led growth and potentially strengthening its international enterprise relationships.

Salesforce announced a $1 billion investment in Switzerland over five years to expand adoption of agentic AI, reinforcing its commitment to AI-led growth and potentially strengthening its international enterprise relationships. Positive Sentiment: A bullish deep-dive argued Salesforce is trading at a depressed valuation, with strong free-cash-flow generation and a large debt-funded buyback that reduced share count by more than 10%, signaling management confidence in the business.

A bullish deep-dive argued Salesforce is trading at a depressed valuation, with strong free-cash-flow generation and a large debt-funded buyback that reduced share count by more than 10%, signaling management confidence in the business. Neutral Sentiment: Salesforce also unveiled MCP-powered capabilities for Slackbot, which could improve product usefulness and customer engagement, but the market may need proof that these features translate into faster growth.

Salesforce also unveiled MCP-powered capabilities for Slackbot, which could improve product usefulness and customer engagement, but the market may need proof that these features translate into faster growth. Neutral Sentiment: Triveni Power Transmission’s partnership with Salesforce for customer engagement in manufacturing adds another example of industry adoption, though the near-term financial impact appears limited.

Triveni Power Transmission’s partnership with Salesforce for customer engagement in manufacturing adds another example of industry adoption, though the near-term financial impact appears limited. Negative Sentiment: KeyBanc’s downgrade and slightly lower earnings forecast added to investor skepticism that Agentforce will become a major growth catalyst soon.

KeyBanc’s downgrade and slightly lower earnings forecast added to investor skepticism that Agentforce will become a major growth catalyst soon. Negative Sentiment: Several market commentaries highlighted that CRM has been a weak performer over the past year, and the recent pullback suggests investors remain cautious despite its lower valuation.

Salesforce Trading Up 0.5%

CRM traded up $0.84 during trading on Friday, hitting $163.34. 8,316,028 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,336,670. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $171.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $194.51. The firm has a market cap of $133.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.18. Salesforce Inc. has a 1 year low of $146.32 and a 1 year high of $274.00.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The CRM provider reported $3.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.13 by $0.75. The business had revenue of $11.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.05 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 18.72% and a net margin of 18.73%.The business's revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.58 EPS. Salesforce has set its FY 2027 guidance at 14.060-14.120 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 3.250-3.270 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Salesforce Inc. will post 10.29 EPS for the current year.

Salesforce Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. Salesforce's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.37%.

Salesforce declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Monday, March 16th that allows the company to buyback $25.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the CRM provider to purchase up to 14.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company's leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About Salesforce

Salesforce, founded in 1999 and headquartered in San Francisco, is a global provider of cloud-based software focused on customer relationship management (CRM) and enterprise applications. The company popularized the software-as-a-service (SaaS) model for CRM and has built a broad portfolio of products designed to help organizations manage sales, service, marketing, commerce and analytics through a unified, cloud-first platform.

Core offerings include Sales Cloud for sales automation, Service Cloud for customer support, Marketing Cloud for digital marketing and engagement, and Commerce Cloud for e-commerce.

See Also

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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