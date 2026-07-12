Cullinan Associates Inc. Sells 52,759 Shares of CocaCola Company (The) $KO

Cullinan Associates Inc. lessened its stake in CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO - Free Report) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,312,987 shares of the company's stock after selling 52,759 shares during the period. CocaCola accounts for approximately 8.1% of Cullinan Associates Inc.'s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Cullinan Associates Inc.'s holdings in CocaCola were worth $99,853,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in KO. Louisbourg Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in CocaCola in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CocaCola by 438.8% in the 4th quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 361 shares of the company's stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in CocaCola in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in CocaCola by 1,081.8% during the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. now owns 390 shares of the company's stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. Finally, Daytona Street Capital LLC purchased a new position in CocaCola during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.26% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on KO shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of CocaCola from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an "overweight" rating on shares of CocaCola in a report on Friday, June 26th. UBS Group raised their target price on CocaCola from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of CocaCola from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of CocaCola from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $88.06.

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CocaCola Price Performance

Shares of KO traded up $0.86 on Friday, reaching $83.49. The stock had a trading volume of 10,692,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,981,964. CocaCola Company has a twelve month low of $65.35 and a twelve month high of $85.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $359.23 billion, a PE ratio of 26.26, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $80.79 and a 200 day moving average of $77.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

CocaCola (NYSE:KO - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $12.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $12.24 billion. CocaCola had a return on equity of 40.55% and a net margin of 27.80%.CocaCola's revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. CocaCola has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.240-3.270 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that CocaCola Company will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

CocaCola Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th were given a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 15th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.5%. CocaCola's payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

Insider Activity at CocaCola

In other CocaCola news, EVP Nancy Quan sold 31,625 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.93, for a total value of $2,559,411.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 223,330 shares of the company's stock, valued at $18,074,096.90. This represents a 12.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, EVP Jennifer K. Mann sold 23,984 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.41, for a total transaction of $2,000,505.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 157,400 shares in the company, valued at $13,128,734. This represents a 13.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last three months, insiders have sold 899,905 shares of company stock valued at $71,832,315. Insiders own 0.90% of the company's stock.

CocaCola Profile

The Coca‑Cola Company NYSE: KO is a global beverage manufacturer, marketer and distributor best known for its flagship Coca‑Cola soda. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, the company develops and sells concentrates, syrups and finished beverages across a broad portfolio of brands. Its product range spans sparkling soft drinks, bottled water, sports drinks, juices, ready‑to‑drink teas and coffees, and other still beverages, marketed under both global and regional brand names.

Coca‑Cola’s brand portfolio includes widely recognized names such as Coca‑Cola, Diet Coke, Coca‑Cola Zero Sugar, Sprite, Fanta, Minute Maid, Powerade and Dasani, and in recent years the company has expanded into the coffee and premium beverage categories through acquisitions such as Costa Coffee.

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