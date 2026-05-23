Cumberland Partners Ltd Acquires 165,000 Shares of Nu Holdings Ltd. $NU

Cumberland Partners Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU - Free Report) by 137.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 285,000 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 165,000 shares during the period. Cumberland Partners Ltd's holdings in NU were worth $4,771,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of NU by 63.5% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,768 shares of the company's stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,464 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC increased its position in NU by 541.8% in the second quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 185,434 shares of the company's stock worth $2,544,000 after buying an additional 156,539 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its stake in NU by 38.5% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 37,156 shares of the company's stock valued at $510,000 after buying an additional 10,332 shares during the period. AXA S.A. raised its position in NU by 1.4% during the second quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 192,311 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,639,000 after purchasing an additional 2,682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nebula Research & Development LLC raised its position in NU by 63.7% during the second quarter. Nebula Research & Development LLC now owns 19,937 shares of the company's stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 7,760 shares in the last quarter. 84.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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NU Price Performance

Shares of NU opened at $12.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $61.84 billion, a PE ratio of 19.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.77. Nu Holdings Ltd. has a 1-year low of $11.71 and a 1-year high of $18.98.

NU (NYSE:NU - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 15th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $5.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $5.06 billion. NU had a net margin of 18.20% and a return on equity of 30.91%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Nu Holdings Ltd. will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Weiss Ratings downgraded NU from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. UBS Group cut their price objective on NU from $18.10 to $16.90 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. CICC Research started coverage on NU in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Research cut NU from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a "neutral" rating on shares of NU in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $18.39.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on NU

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NU news, CEO Cristina Helena Zing Junqueira sold 300,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.81, for a total transaction of $4,443,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,312,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,245,725.78. The trade was a 11.48% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Anita M. Sands sold 21,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.24, for a total transaction of $257,040.00. Following the sale, the director owned 162,150 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,984,716. This represents a 11.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NU Profile

Nu Holdings Ltd NYSE: NU, commonly known by its consumer brand Nubank, is a Latin American financial technology company that provides digital banking and financial services through a mobile-first platform. The company’s core offerings include no-fee digital checking accounts, credit cards, personal loans, payments and transfers, and a range of savings and investment products. Nubank emphasizes a streamlined customer experience delivered via its smartphone app, combined with data-driven underwriting and automated customer service tools.

Founded in 2013 by David Vélez, Cristina Junqueira and Edward Wible, Nu grew rapidly by targeting underbanked and digitally savvy consumers in Latin America with low-fee, transparent products.

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