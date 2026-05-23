Cumberland Partners Ltd Acquires 53,970 Shares of Pfizer Inc. $PFE

Cumberland Partners Ltd boosted its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE - Free Report) by 70.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 130,570 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock after buying an additional 53,970 shares during the period. Cumberland Partners Ltd's holdings in Pfizer were worth $3,251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nixon Peabody Trust Co. bought a new position in Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,707,000. LSV Asset Management increased its position in Pfizer by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 17,502,714 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $435,818,000 after buying an additional 579,377 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC increased its position in Pfizer by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 41,790 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $1,041,000 after buying an additional 2,122 shares during the period. Finally, SGL Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth approximately $385,000. 68.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Pfizer News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Pfizer this week:

Pfizer Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PFE opened at $25.92 on Friday. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.88 and a 1-year high of $28.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.72 billion, a PE ratio of 19.79 and a beta of 0.35. The business's 50 day moving average is $26.86 and its 200-day moving average is $26.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $14.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.84 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 19.44% and a net margin of 11.83%.Pfizer's quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. Pfizer has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.800-3.000 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 8th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.6%. Pfizer's payout ratio is currently 131.30%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PFE. HSBC lifted their price objective on Pfizer from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Pfizer from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Pfizer from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Wall Street Zen raised Pfizer from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Pfizer from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Friday, April 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $28.61.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on PFE

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc NYSE: PFE is a multinational biopharmaceutical company headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1849 by Charles Pfizer and Charles Erhart, the company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and vaccines for human health. Its activities span discovery research, clinical development, regulatory affairs, manufacturing and global commercial distribution across multiple therapeutic areas.

Pfizer's portfolio and pipeline cover oncology, immunology, cardiology, endocrinology, rare diseases, hospital acute care and anti-infectives, along with a substantial vaccine business.

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