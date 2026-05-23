Cumberland Partners Ltd Acquires Shares of 19,325 TE Connectivity Ltd. $TEL

Cumberland Partners Ltd bought a new position in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 19,325 shares of the electronics maker's stock, valued at approximately $4,397,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Caitlin John LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 189.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 194 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 54.6% during the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 184 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. 91.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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TE Connectivity Trading Up 0.1%

TE Connectivity stock opened at $202.83 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $212.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $223.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.89. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a one year low of $155.37 and a one year high of $252.56. The stock has a market cap of $59.21 billion, a PE ratio of 20.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.18.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The electronics maker reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.70 by $0.03. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 23.56% and a net margin of 15.54%.The company had revenue of $4.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.72 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.10 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. TE Connectivity has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.830-2.830 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 11.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TE Connectivity Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 22nd will be paid a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.5%. This is a boost from TE Connectivity's previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 22nd. TE Connectivity's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.01%.

TE Connectivity announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, March 11th that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the electronics maker to purchase up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company's board believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TEL. HSBC downgraded TE Connectivity from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $234.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. UBS Group dropped their price objective on TE Connectivity from $272.00 to $261.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Barclays dropped their price objective on TE Connectivity from $302.00 to $297.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on TE Connectivity from $214.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded TE Connectivity from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $256.57.

View Our Latest Research Report on TE Connectivity

Insider Buying and Selling

In other TE Connectivity news, insider Shadrak W. Kroeger sold 9,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $2,021,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 25,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,584,840. This trade represents a 26.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 28,200 shares of company stock valued at $6,211,332 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company's stock.

TE Connectivity Profile

TE Connectivity NYSE: TEL is a global industrial technology company that designs and manufactures connectivity and sensor solutions used to enable the flow of power and data in a wide range of applications. Its product portfolio includes electrical connectors, cable and wire harness assemblies, sensors, relays and switches, fiber-optic and coaxial interconnects, and other passive and active components that provide mechanical and electrical connections in complex systems.

The company's products and engineered solutions serve diverse end markets such as automotive and transportation, industrial equipment, data communications and networks, aerospace and defense, medical devices, and energy.

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