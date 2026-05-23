Cumberland Partners Ltd Cuts Stock Position in Deere & Company $DE

Cumberland Partners Ltd decreased its position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE - Free Report) by 62.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,423 shares of the industrial products company's stock after selling 10,558 shares during the period. Cumberland Partners Ltd's holdings in Deere & Company were worth $2,990,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Advocates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Key Capital Management INC bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Activest Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Deere & Company by 69.2% in the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 66 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Watch Advisors INC bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.58% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $550.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $765.00 price objective on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $775.00 to $685.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $612.00 to $793.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $540.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $643.98.

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Deere & Company Price Performance

NYSE DE opened at $529.88 on Friday. Deere & Company has a 52 week low of $433.00 and a 52 week high of $674.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market cap of $143.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $576.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $539.80.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The industrial products company reported $6.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.70 by $0.85. Deere & Company had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 18.25%. The firm had revenue of $11.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $11.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.64 EPS. Deere & Company's quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 18.01 EPS for the current year.

Deere & Company Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were paid a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 31st. Deere & Company's dividend payout ratio is currently 36.53%.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Company, commonly known by its brand John Deere, is a global manufacturer of agricultural, construction and forestry machinery, as well as turf care equipment and power systems. Founded in 1837 by blacksmith John Deere—who developed a polished steel plow to improve tillage in tough prairie soils—the company is headquartered in Moline, Illinois, and has grown into one of the largest and most recognizable names in equipment manufacturing worldwide.

The company's principal businesses include a broad portfolio of agricultural equipment such as tractors, combines, planters, sprayers, harvesters and tillage implements, complemented by precision agriculture technologies and telematics that support farm management, yield optimization and equipment connectivity.

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