Cumberland Partners Ltd Has $12.29 Million Position in Johnson & Johnson $JNJ

Cumberland Partners Ltd reduced its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ - Free Report) by 12.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,375 shares of the company's stock after selling 8,440 shares during the quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd's holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $12,288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Plancorp LLC grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 15,889 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,288,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,645 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,168,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. WealthCollab LLC grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. WealthCollab LLC now owns 1,015 shares of the company's stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. MMA Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. MMA Asset Management LLC now owns 3,600 shares of the company's stock valued at $745,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vista Investment Partners II LLC grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Vista Investment Partners II LLC now owns 3,811 shares of the company's stock valued at $789,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. 69.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

NYSE:JNJ opened at $234.67 on Friday. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $149.04 and a 12-month high of $251.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $564.91 billion, a PE ratio of 27.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $234.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $223.28.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.02. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 21.83% and a return on equity of 32.60%. The firm had revenue of $24.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.77 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Johnson & Johnson has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.450-11.650 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 11.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 26th will be given a $1.34 dividend. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.3%. This is a boost from Johnson & Johnson's previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 26th. Johnson & Johnson's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.12%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

JNJ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $274.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Johnson Rice raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a "hold" rating to an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Johnson & Johnson from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, February 14th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $265.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Twenty equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $253.04.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Johnson & Johnson

Key Johnson & Johnson News

Here are the key news stories impacting Johnson & Johnson this week:

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a multinational healthcare company headquartered in New Brunswick, New Jersey, that develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of products across pharmaceuticals, medical devices and previously consumer health. Founded in 1886 by the Johnson family, the company has grown into a global healthcare organization with operations and sales in many countries around the world.

The company's pharmaceuticals business, organized largely under its Janssen research and development organization, focuses on prescription medicines across therapeutic areas such as immunology, infectious disease, oncology and neuroscience.

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