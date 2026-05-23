Cumberland Partners Ltd Has $3.97 Million Stock Position in The Walt Disney Company $DIS

Cumberland Partners Ltd decreased its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS - Free Report) by 46.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,923 shares of the entertainment giant's stock after selling 30,165 shares during the period. Cumberland Partners Ltd's holdings in Walt Disney were worth $3,973,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC bought a new stake in Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. JPL Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd bought a new stake in Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Bare Financial Services Inc lifted its position in Walt Disney by 48.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc now owns 291 shares of the entertainment giant's stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.71% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on DIS shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $148.00 to $146.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Raymond James Financial raised shares of Walt Disney from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a "buy" rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $136.00 to $132.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $134.47.

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Key Headlines Impacting Walt Disney

Here are the key news stories impacting Walt Disney this week:

Walt Disney Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of DIS stock opened at $103.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.68. The firm's 50-day moving average is $101.14 and its 200-day moving average is $106.06. The stock has a market cap of $179.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.47, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.41. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $92.18 and a 52-week high of $124.69.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $25.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $24.87 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 8.92%. Walt Disney's quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.45 EPS. Walt Disney has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.640-6.640 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 6.85 EPS for the current year.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company NYSE: DIS, commonly known as Disney, is a diversified global entertainment and media conglomerate headquartered in Burbank, California. Founded in 1923 by Walt and Roy O. Disney, the company grew from an animation studio into a multi‑national entertainment enterprise known for iconic intellectual property and family‑oriented storytelling. Disney's operations span film and television production, streaming services, theme parks and resorts, consumer products, and live entertainment.

On the content side, Disney produces and distributes feature films and television programming through a portfolio of studios and labels that includes Walt Disney Pictures, Pixar, Marvel Studios, Lucasfilm and 20th Century Studios, along with broadcast and cable networks such as ABC, FX and National Geographic.

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