Cumberland Partners Ltd Has $4.51 Million Holdings in Leidos Holdings, Inc. $LDOS

Cumberland Partners Ltd boosted its position in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS - Free Report) by 150.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,000 shares of the aerospace company's stock after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd's holdings in Leidos were worth $4,510,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in Leidos by 116.2% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 269,800 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $48,672,000 after buying an additional 145,000 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Leidos by 63.1% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,202 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $758,000 after acquiring an additional 1,625 shares during the last quarter. Leonteq Securities AG acquired a new stake in shares of Leidos in the fourth quarter worth $920,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in Leidos by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 381 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Capstone Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in Leidos during the fourth quarter worth $978,000. 76.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Leidos in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. They set an "equal weight" rating and a $165.00 target price for the company. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Leidos from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, May 16th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Leidos from $220.00 to $195.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 20th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Leidos from $215.00 to $180.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Leidos from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $193.64.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Leidos

Insider Transactions at Leidos

In other news, insider Elizabeth A. Porter sold 2,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.78, for a total transaction of $317,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 49,476 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $7,855,799.28. This trade represents a 3.89% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Gary Stephen May sold 1,484 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.75, for a total transaction of $197,001.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 10,137 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,345,686.75. The trade was a 12.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Leidos Price Performance

Shares of Leidos stock opened at $126.11 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $149.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $173.34. The company has a market cap of $15.86 billion, a PE ratio of 11.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.56. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $121.20 and a fifty-two week high of $205.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The aerospace company reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.88 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.28 billion. Leidos had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 31.92%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.97 EPS. Leidos has set its FY 2026 guidance at 12.100-12.500 EPS. Analysts expect that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 12.25 EPS for the current year.

Leidos Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. Leidos's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.75%.

About Leidos

Leidos is an American technology and engineering company that provides services and solutions to government and commercial customers, with a strong focus on national security, defense, intelligence, and civil government markets. The company delivers systems integration, engineering, cybersecurity, software development, data analytics, cloud migration and managed IT services, as well as mission support for complex programs. Leidos' work spans areas such as C4ISR (command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance), secure communications, sensors and systems engineering, and health IT solutions for public-sector healthcare programs.

Leidos traces its corporate roots to Science Applications International Corporation (SAIC) and emerged as an independent, publicly traded company following a corporate separation in 2013.

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