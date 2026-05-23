Cumberland Partners Ltd Increases Holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. $TJX

Cumberland Partners Ltd grew its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX - Free Report) by 73.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,802 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock after buying an additional 22,275 shares during the quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd's holdings in TJX Companies were worth $8,111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of TJX Companies by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 102,733,668 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock valued at $15,780,919,000 after buying an additional 771,882 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in TJX Companies by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 15,678,165 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock valued at $2,266,066,000 after purchasing an additional 630,574 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in TJX Companies by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 13,391,533 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock valued at $1,939,435,000 after purchasing an additional 392,097 shares during the last quarter. Amundi grew its holdings in TJX Companies by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter. Amundi now owns 9,725,542 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock valued at $1,391,822,000 after purchasing an additional 1,761,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in TJX Companies by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,479,163 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock valued at $1,155,830,000 after purchasing an additional 420,232 shares during the last quarter. 91.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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TJX Companies Price Performance

Shares of TJX stock opened at $158.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $175.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.64. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $156.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $154.59. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $119.84 and a one year high of $165.82.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $14.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.02 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 9.40% and a return on equity of 57.92%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. TJX Companies has set its FY 2027 guidance at 5.080-5.150 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 1.150-1.170 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 5.13 EPS for the current year.

TJX Companies Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 14th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. This is an increase from TJX Companies's previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. TJX Companies's payout ratio is currently 37.28%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on TJX. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $160.00 price target (up from $155.00) on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Thursday. Citigroup reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $182.00 price target (up from $168.00) on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Thursday. Evercore reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial set a $190.00 price target on shares of TJX Companies and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $174.58.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on TJX Companies

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other TJX Companies news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 30,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.95, for a total value of $4,828,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 479,316 shares in the company, valued at $77,145,910.20. This represents a 5.89% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TJX Companies Profile

TJX Companies, Inc is a leading off-price retailer of apparel, footwear, home fashions and other consumer goods. The company operates multiple retail concepts that offer discounted brand-name and designer merchandise, including well-known banners such as T.J. Maxx and Marshalls in the United States, HomeGoods for home furnishings, TK Maxx in parts of Europe, and Winners and Homesense in Canada. Merchandise categories span women's, men's and children's apparel, accessories, beauty, home décor, kitchenware and small furniture, with frequent changes in assortment that create a “treasure-hunt” shopping experience for consumers.

The company's business model centers on opportunistic buying, purchasing excess, irregular or out-of-season inventory from manufacturers, department stores and other suppliers, and passing savings to customers through lower prices.

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