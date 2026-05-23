Cumberland Partners Ltd Makes New $4.74 Million Investment in AMETEK, Inc. $AME

Cumberland Partners Ltd bought a new position in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 23,063 shares of the technology company's stock, valued at approximately $4,735,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisory Alpha LLC lifted its holdings in AMETEK by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 2,584 shares of the technology company's stock worth $531,000 after buying an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in AMETEK by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,489 shares of the technology company's stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Midwest Financial Partners Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in AMETEK during the 4th quarter worth approximately $226,000. Pinnbrook Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in AMETEK during the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,709,000. Finally, Plan A Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Plan A Wealth LLC now owns 4,354 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $894,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. 87.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Thomas A. Amato sold 530 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.78, for a total transaction of $114,893.40. Following the sale, the director directly owned 4,480 shares in the company, valued at $971,174.40. This trade represents a 10.58% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AMETEK Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AME opened at $224.75 on Friday. The company's fifty day moving average price is $224.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $217.08. AMETEK, Inc. has a 12 month low of $174.43 and a 12 month high of $243.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.03.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The technology company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.07. AMETEK had a net margin of 20.11% and a return on equity of 16.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.75 EPS. AMETEK's revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. AMETEK has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.940-8.140 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.960-2.000 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AMETEK, Inc. will post 8.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMETEK Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. AMETEK's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.54%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AME shares. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. DA Davidson restated a "buy" rating and issued a $265.00 price objective on shares of AMETEK in a report on Monday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird set a $244.00 price objective on shares of AMETEK in a report on Friday, May 1st. Mizuho set a $270.00 price objective on shares of AMETEK in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $252.33.

View Our Latest Research Report on AMETEK

About AMETEK

AMETEK, Inc is a global manufacturer of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices that serves a broad range of industries. Headquartered in Berwyn, Pennsylvania, the company designs and produces precision instruments, electronic measurement devices, specialty sensors, and electric motors and motion control systems. Its product portfolio includes analytical and monitoring instruments, calibration equipment, power supplies, embedded electronics, and industrial motors and drives used for critical applications.

The company operates through two primary business platforms — an electronic instruments group focused on analytical, test and measurement and sensor products, and an electromechanical group that supplies motors, actuators, and related power and motion solutions.

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