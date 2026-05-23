Cumberland Partners Ltd Raises Holdings in Adobe Inc. $ADBE

Cumberland Partners Ltd increased its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE - Free Report) by 108.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,000 shares of the software company's stock after purchasing an additional 6,250 shares during the quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd's holdings in Adobe were worth $4,200,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MCF Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Adobe by 20.8% during the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 174 shares of the software company's stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. SWAN Capital LLC grew its holdings in Adobe by 43.1% in the 3rd quarter. SWAN Capital LLC now owns 103 shares of the software company's stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Adobe by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,789 shares of the software company's stock valued at $3,453,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Andina Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Adobe by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Andina Capital Management LLC now owns 583 shares of the software company's stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC grew its holdings in Adobe by 33.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 133 shares of the software company's stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. 81.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Trending Headlines about Adobe

Here are the key news stories impacting Adobe this week:

Positive Sentiment: Adobe is getting fresh buzz from its deeper integration with Google Gemini, including the ability for users to access Photoshop and Premiere Pro tools inside the AI assistant. That could expand Adobe’s reach and strengthen demand for its creative software. Article Title

Adobe is getting fresh buzz from its deeper integration with Google Gemini, including the ability for users to access Photoshop and Premiere Pro tools inside the AI assistant. That could expand Adobe’s reach and strengthen demand for its creative software. Positive Sentiment: Articles highlighting Adobe’s Digital Experience business say the company is well positioned to benefit from the digital content boom, with Experience Cloud and AI tools like Firefly and Sensei serving demand in ads and e-commerce. Article Title

Articles highlighting Adobe’s Digital Experience business say the company is well positioned to benefit from the digital content boom, with Experience Cloud and AI tools like Firefly and Sensei serving demand in ads and e-commerce. Positive Sentiment: Some market commentary argues Adobe looks inexpensive relative to its growth outlook after the broad software selloff, which may be attracting value-oriented investors. Article Title

Some market commentary argues Adobe looks inexpensive relative to its growth outlook after the broad software selloff, which may be attracting value-oriented investors. Neutral Sentiment: Additional coverage says Adobe is using agentic AI to defend its software moat, reinforcing the view that management is leaning into AI to support its competitive position. Article Title

Additional coverage says Adobe is using agentic AI to defend its software moat, reinforcing the view that management is leaning into AI to support its competitive position. Negative Sentiment: One market recap noted Adobe stock fell in the latest session while the broader market advanced, underscoring continued volatility and investor caution around the name. Article Title

One market recap noted Adobe stock fell in the latest session while the broader market advanced, underscoring continued volatility and investor caution around the name. Negative Sentiment: Governance-related headlines are also adding a small overhang, with renewed attention on trading activity tied to Adobe shares amid existing shareholder litigation. Article Title

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Jillian Forusz sold 755 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.25, for a total transaction of $185,918.75. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 3,521 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $867,046.25. This represents a 17.66% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.54, for a total value of $18,265,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 359,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,561,884.52. The trade was a 17.26% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 77,091 shares of company stock valued at $18,782,773 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.20% of the company's stock.

Adobe Stock Performance

Shares of Adobe stock opened at $244.76 on Friday. Adobe Inc. has a 52 week low of $224.13 and a 52 week high of $421.48. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $245.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $287.46. The firm has a market cap of $98.93 billion, a PE ratio of 14.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The software company reported $6.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.87 by $0.19. Adobe had a return on equity of 64.48% and a net margin of 29.48%.The business had revenue of $6.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.08 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. Adobe has set its FY 2026 guidance at 23.300-23.500 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 5.800-5.850 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 19.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Adobe declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, April 21st that permits the company to buyback $25.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the software company to reacquire up to 24.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company's management believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on ADBE. Weiss Ratings cut Adobe from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Adobe from $290.00 to $260.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 17th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their target price on Adobe from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 17th. William Blair cut Adobe from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, DA Davidson set a $300.00 target price on Adobe in a report on Friday, March 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating, seventeen have given a Hold rating and five have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Adobe has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $338.15.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ADBE

About Adobe

Adobe Inc, founded in 1982 by John Warnock and Charles Geschke and headquartered in San Jose, California, is a global software company that develops tools and services for creative professionals, marketers and enterprises. Under the leadership of CEO Shantanu Narayen, who has led the company since 2007, Adobe has evolved from a provider of desktop publishing tools into a cloud-centric provider of digital media and digital experience solutions.

The company's core offerings are organized around digital media and digital experience.

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