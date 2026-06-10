Cunning Capital Partners LP Has $2.70 Million Stock Position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. $HCA

Cunning Capital Partners LP reduced its position in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA - Free Report) by 44.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,775 shares of the company's stock after selling 4,695 shares during the quarter. HCA Healthcare comprises about 1.2% of Cunning Capital Partners LP's portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Cunning Capital Partners LP's holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $2,696,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 27.4% in the fourth quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 24,971 shares of the company's stock worth $11,658,000 after purchasing an additional 5,363 shares during the last quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth approximately $358,000. Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 48,437 shares of the company's stock worth $22,613,000 after purchasing an additional 4,517 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,234,371 shares of the company's stock valued at $576,278,000 after acquiring an additional 60,967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Erste Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Erste Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,883 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,367,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. 62.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on HCA shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on HCA Healthcare from $450.00 to $442.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on HCA Healthcare from $535.00 to $490.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on HCA Healthcare from $540.00 to $520.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Leerink Partners reduced their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $573.00 to $500.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $598.00 to $635.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $506.14.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on HCA

Key HCA Healthcare News

Here are the key news stories impacting HCA Healthcare this week:

HCA Healthcare Price Performance

HCA Healthcare stock opened at $374.01 on Wednesday. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a one year low of $330.00 and a one year high of $556.52. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $435.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $475.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.86, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.12.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The company reported $7.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $7.19 by ($0.04). HCA Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 295.93% and a net margin of 8.89%.The company had revenue of $19.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.45 earnings per share. HCA Healthcare's revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. HCA Healthcare has set its FY 2026 guidance at 29.100-31.500 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 30.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HCA Healthcare Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 16th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. HCA Healthcare's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.73%.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare is a for‑profit operator of healthcare facilities headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee. Founded in 1968, the company owns and operates a network of hospitals and related healthcare facilities and has grown through organic expansion and acquisitions to become a large provider of inpatient and outpatient services.

The company's core activities include the operation of acute care hospitals, freestanding surgical and emergency centers, and outpatient clinics. HCA's services encompass inpatient care, surgical services, emergency medicine, diagnostic imaging and laboratory testing, and various outpatient and ambulatory care offerings.

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