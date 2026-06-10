Cunning Capital Partners LP Raises Holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. $NOW

Cunning Capital Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW - Free Report) by 400.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,025 shares of the information technology services provider's stock after buying an additional 13,620 shares during the quarter. ServiceNow makes up approximately 1.2% of Cunning Capital Partners LP's investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Cunning Capital Partners LP's holdings in ServiceNow were worth $2,608,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in ServiceNow by 2.2% during the third quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 552 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $508,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the period. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in ServiceNow by 1.0% in the third quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,270 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $1,169,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. JT Stratford LLC grew its holdings in ServiceNow by 3.5% in the third quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 385 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Abbot Financial Management Inc. grew its holdings in ServiceNow by 2.9% in the third quarter. Abbot Financial Management Inc. now owns 502 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cozad Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in ServiceNow by 6.7% in the third quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 223 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. 87.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Activity at ServiceNow

In other news, insider Paul Fipps sold 1,048 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.51, for a total transaction of $103,238.48. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 12,072 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,189,212.72. The trade was a 7.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 1,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.23, for a total transaction of $130,845.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 44,930 shares in the company, valued at $3,919,243.90. This trade represents a 3.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 28,071 shares of company stock valued at $2,529,956 over the last three months. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ServiceNow Price Performance

Shares of NOW opened at $106.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.11 billion, a PE ratio of 63.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.24 and a 1-year high of $211.48. The company's fifty day moving average price is $99.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $120.97.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.97. The firm had revenue of $3.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 12.59% and a return on equity of 18.16%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on NOW. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $200.00 to $145.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $121.00 price target on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. HSBC cut their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $226.00 to $171.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $210.00 to $180.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $236.00 price target (up from $226.00) on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-five have issued a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $141.85.

View Our Latest Analysis on NOW

ServiceNow News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting ServiceNow this week:

ServiceNow Profile

ServiceNow NYSE: NOW is a cloud computing company that builds enterprise software to manage digital workflows and automate business processes. Its offerings are designed to replace manual work and legacy systems with cloud-based, service-oriented applications that support IT operations, customer service, human resources, security response and other enterprise functions.

The company's flagship product family is the Now Platform, a suite of subscription software and platform services that includes IT Service Management (ITSM), IT Operations Management (ITOM), IT Business Management (ITBM), Customer Service Management (CSM), HR Service Delivery, Security Operations and Asset Management.

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