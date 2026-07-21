Cura Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in AbbVie Inc. $ABBV

Cura Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV - Free Report) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 292,983 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 11,157 shares during the quarter. AbbVie accounts for 28.5% of Cura Wealth Advisors LLC's holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Cura Wealth Advisors LLC's holdings in AbbVie were worth $63,721,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

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A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in AbbVie during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,865,055,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 457.4% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,536,901 shares of the company's stock worth $2,439,714,000 after purchasing an additional 8,646,424 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 106.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,071,444 shares of the company's stock worth $2,986,777,000 after purchasing an additional 6,736,161 shares in the last quarter. Cardano Risk Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 914.6% in the 4th quarter. Cardano Risk Management B.V. now owns 5,444,930 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,244,112,000 after buying an additional 4,908,260 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 44,629,980 shares of the company's stock valued at $10,179,099,000 after buying an additional 4,190,487 shares during the period. 70.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on ABBV shares. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on AbbVie from $265.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Evercore set a $235.00 target price on AbbVie in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on AbbVie from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. UBS Group raised their price target on AbbVie from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $267.67.

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Key Headlines Impacting AbbVie

Here are the key news stories impacting AbbVie this week:

AbbVie Trading Down 0.4%

ABBV opened at $253.37 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $447.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 124.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.30. AbbVie Inc. has a 12 month low of $184.63 and a 12 month high of $261.64. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $230.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $222.04.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.06. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 576.45% and a net margin of 5.79%.The firm had revenue of $15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $14.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.46 EPS. The company's revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be given a $1.73 dividend. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 15th. AbbVie's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 340.89%.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie is a global, research-driven biopharmaceutical company that was created as a spin-off from Abbott Laboratories in 2013 and is headquartered in North Chicago, Illinois. The company focuses on discovering, developing and commercializing therapies for complex and often chronic medical conditions. Its operations span research and development, manufacturing, regulatory affairs and commercialization, with an emphasis on bringing specialty medicines to market across multiple therapeutic areas.

AbbVie's product portfolio and pipeline cover several major therapeutic categories, including immunology, oncology, neuroscience, virology and women's health.

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