Curbline Properties Corp. $CURB Shares Acquired by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Curbline Properties Corp. (NYSE:CURB - Free Report) by 110.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,176,015 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 2,714,859 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 4.90% of Curbline Properties worth $133,489,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Curbline Properties by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,342,821 shares of the company's stock worth $309,687,000 after buying an additional 2,365,894 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Curbline Properties by 1.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,515,437 shares of the company's stock valued at $126,772,000 after buying an additional 101,813 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in Curbline Properties by 25.4% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,778,716 shares of the company's stock valued at $61,966,000 after buying an additional 562,642 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Curbline Properties by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,516,893 shares of the company's stock worth $58,426,000 after acquiring an additional 22,731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Curbline Properties by 36.4% in the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,164,444 shares of the company's stock worth $49,414,000 after acquiring an additional 577,037 shares in the last quarter.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CURB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Curbline Properties from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley reissued an "equal weight" rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Curbline Properties in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Curbline Properties from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Curbline Properties from a "sell" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Curbline Properties from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Curbline Properties presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $29.67.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Curbline Properties

Curbline Properties Stock Performance

CURB opened at $30.34 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Curbline Properties Corp. has a 12-month low of $21.62 and a 12-month high of $31.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of 97.87 and a beta of 0.51.

Curbline Properties (NYSE:CURB - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.23. Curbline Properties had a net margin of 16.24% and a return on equity of 1.74%. The business had revenue of $57.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 51.0% on a year-over-year basis. Curbline Properties has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.200-1.230 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Curbline Properties Corp. will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

Curbline Properties Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 18th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 18th. Curbline Properties's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 219.35%.

Curbline Properties Company Profile

Curbline Properties Corp. is a real estate investment trust which is an owner and manager of convenience shopping centers positioned on the curbline of well-trafficked intersections and major vehicular corridors in suburban. Curbline Properties Corp. is based in NEW YORK.

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