Curbline Properties Corp. $CURB Shares Purchased by Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc.

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Curbline Properties Corp. (NYSE:CURB - Free Report) by 48.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 177,437 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 58,138 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.17% of Curbline Properties worth $4,118,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CURB. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Curbline Properties by 43.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,595 shares of the company's stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 5,351 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its holdings in Curbline Properties by 4.6% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 56,529 shares of the company's stock worth $1,367,000 after acquiring an additional 2,483 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Curbline Properties by 11.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 727,420 shares of the company's stock worth $17,596,000 after acquiring an additional 77,322 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Curbline Properties during the first quarter worth about $4,025,000. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Curbline Properties by 58.6% during the first quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 51,984 shares of the company's stock worth $1,257,000 after acquiring an additional 19,204 shares during the period.

Get Curbline Properties alerts: Sign Up

Insider Buying and Selling at Curbline Properties

In other news, CEO David R. Lukes sold 83,663 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.83, for a total value of $2,244,678.29. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 506,597 shares in the company, valued at $13,591,997.51. This trade represents a 14.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Curbline Properties Stock Performance

Shares of CURB stock opened at $28.35 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.44 and a beta of 0.52. The business's 50 day moving average is $27.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Curbline Properties Corp. has a 12-month low of $21.62 and a 12-month high of $28.94.

Curbline Properties (NYSE:CURB - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $57.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.34 million. Curbline Properties had a return on equity of 1.74% and a net margin of 16.24%.Curbline Properties's revenue for the quarter was up 51.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. Curbline Properties has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.200-1.230 EPS. Analysts expect that Curbline Properties Corp. will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Curbline Properties Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 18th will be given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 18th. Curbline Properties's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 219.35%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on CURB shares. Citigroup raised their target price on Curbline Properties from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Curbline Properties from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Weiss Ratings downgraded Curbline Properties from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Curbline Properties from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Curbline Properties from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $29.44.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Curbline Properties

Curbline Properties Company Profile

Curbline Properties Corp. is a real estate investment trust which is an owner and manager of convenience shopping centers positioned on the curbline of well-trafficked intersections and major vehicular corridors in suburban. Curbline Properties Corp. is based in NEW YORK.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CURB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Curbline Properties Corp. (NYSE:CURB - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Curbline Properties, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Curbline Properties wasn't on the list.

While Curbline Properties currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here