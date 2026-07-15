Curbline Properties Corp. $CURB Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. lessened its holdings in Curbline Properties Corp. (NYSE:CURB - Free Report) by 62.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 324,150 shares of the company's stock after selling 536,089 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. owned about 0.31% of Curbline Properties worth $8,360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Curbline Properties by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,342,821 shares of the company's stock valued at $309,687,000 after acquiring an additional 2,365,894 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Curbline Properties by 426.5% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,461,156 shares of the company's stock worth $57,123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,993,711 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Curbline Properties by 36.4% during the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,164,444 shares of the company's stock worth $49,414,000 after purchasing an additional 577,037 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Curbline Properties by 25.4% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,778,716 shares of the company's stock worth $61,966,000 after purchasing an additional 562,642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Curbline Properties by 2,226.3% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 454,044 shares of the company's stock valued at $10,538,000 after purchasing an additional 434,526 shares during the period.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CURB shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded Curbline Properties from a "sell" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Weiss Ratings cut Curbline Properties from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley restated an "equal weight" rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Curbline Properties in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Curbline Properties from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on Curbline Properties from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $29.67.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Curbline Properties

Curbline Properties Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CURB opened at $30.23 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of 97.51 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company's fifty day moving average price is $29.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.15. Curbline Properties Corp. has a 1 year low of $21.62 and a 1 year high of $31.87.

Curbline Properties (NYSE:CURB - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $57.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $53.34 million. Curbline Properties had a net margin of 16.24% and a return on equity of 1.74%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 51.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. Curbline Properties has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.200-1.230 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Curbline Properties Corp. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Curbline Properties Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 18th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 18th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.2%. Curbline Properties's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 219.35%.

About Curbline Properties

Curbline Properties Corp. is a real estate investment trust which is an owner and manager of convenience shopping centers positioned on the curbline of well-trafficked intersections and major vehicular corridors in suburban. Curbline Properties Corp. is based in NEW YORK.

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