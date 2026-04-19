Curtis Advisory Group LLC Purchases 4,922 Shares of Broadcom Inc. $AVGO

Curtis Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO - Free Report) by 117.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,098 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after acquiring an additional 4,922 shares during the period. Curtis Advisory Group LLC's holdings in Broadcom were worth $3,149,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AVGO. JCIC Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Miller Global Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Navigoe LLC lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 515.0% in the 3rd quarter. Navigoe LLC now owns 123 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, Stone House Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 600.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 140 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.43% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Benchmark reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $485.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Broadcom from an "equal weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and raised their target price for the stock from $410.00 to $430.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. Erste Group Bank cut shares of Broadcom from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Broadcom from $458.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, April 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Broadcom has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $435.30.

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Broadcom Trading Up 2.0%

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO opened at $406.54 on Friday. Broadcom Inc. has a 1 year low of $161.61 and a 1 year high of $414.61. The stock has a market cap of $1.92 trillion, a P/E ratio of 79.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $333.37 and a 200 day moving average of $345.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.73.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.02. Broadcom had a net margin of 36.57% and a return on equity of 38.61%. The company had revenue of $19.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $19.10 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.60 EPS. Broadcom's revenue was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 23rd were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 23rd. Broadcom's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Broadcom

In other Broadcom news, insider S. Ram Velaga sold 38,841 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.60, for a total transaction of $12,491,265.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 96,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,920,875.20. This trade represents a 28.77% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 50,488 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.60, for a total transaction of $16,236,940.80. Following the sale, the insider owned 278,141 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $89,450,145.60. This represents a 15.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 324,282 shares of company stock valued at $106,425,249. Insiders own 1.90% of the company's stock.

Trending Headlines about Broadcom

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About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc NASDAQ: AVGO is a global technology company that designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions for a broad range of markets. The company's semiconductor business provides components and systems for wired and wireless communications, enterprise and cloud storage, networking and broadband access, serving original equipment manufacturers, cloud service providers, telecommunications carriers and industrial customers worldwide. Broadcom is headquartered in Irvine, California, and operates globally with research, development and sales organizations across North America, Europe and Asia.

On the semiconductor side, Broadcom's portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) and application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC) solutions, radio-frequency and connectivity components, Ethernet switching and PHY devices, storage adapters and controllers, optical transceivers and other networking silicon.

Further Reading

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