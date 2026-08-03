Curtiss-Wright Corporation $CW is Wealth High Governance Asset Management Ltda.'s 7th Largest Position

Wealth High Governance Asset Management Ltda. raised its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright Corporation (NYSE:CW - Free Report) by 34.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,850 shares of the aerospace company's stock after acquiring an additional 3,824 shares during the quarter. Curtiss-Wright makes up about 3.6% of Wealth High Governance Asset Management Ltda.'s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Wealth High Governance Asset Management Ltda.'s holdings in Curtiss-Wright were worth $10,115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 10.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 213,101 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $67,611,000 after buying an additional 20,379 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Curtiss-Wright in the 2nd quarter valued at about $235,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 53.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 100 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,423,000. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 46.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 1,442 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $705,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.71% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CW shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Curtiss-Wright from $724.00 to $768.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Robert W. Baird set a $870.00 price target on shares of Curtiss-Wright in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Curtiss-Wright from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley reissued an "overweight" rating and issued a $860.00 target price on shares of Curtiss-Wright in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Curtiss-Wright from $775.00 to $793.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Curtiss-Wright presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $773.67.

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Insider Activity

In other Curtiss-Wright news, EVP John C. Watts sold 220 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $752.91, for a total transaction of $165,640.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 3,962 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,983,029.42. This represents a 5.26% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Lynn M. Bamford sold 2,500 shares of Curtiss-Wright stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $721.72, for a total value of $1,804,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 48,134 shares in the company, valued at $34,739,270.48. This trade represents a 4.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,119 shares of company stock valued at $2,257,998. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Curtiss-Wright Trading Up 0.2%

CW opened at $725.11 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.52. Curtiss-Wright Corporation has a one year low of $464.91 and a one year high of $808.16. The company has a market cap of $26.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.12, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.87. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $745.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $711.52.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The aerospace company reported $3.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.16. Curtiss-Wright had a net margin of 14.17% and a return on equity of 20.00%. The company had revenue of $913.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $863.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.82 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Curtiss-Wright Corporation will post 15.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Curtiss-Wright Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 15th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.1%. Curtiss-Wright's payout ratio is currently 7.62%.

Curtiss-Wright Profile

Curtiss-Wright Corporation NYSE: CW is a diversified, global engineering company that designs, manufactures and services highly engineered products and integrated systems for the aerospace, defense, and industrial markets. Its offerings span a range of electromechanical, motion control and flow control technologies, including flight control and actuation systems, sensors and avionics components, pumps and valves, power conversion and heat exchangers, and platform integration solutions for marine and ground systems.

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