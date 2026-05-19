Curtiss-Wright Corporation $CW Shares Bought by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright Corporation (NYSE:CW - Free Report) by 39,282.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,587 shares of the aerospace company's stock after acquiring an additional 64,423 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. owned about 0.18% of Curtiss-Wright worth $35,605,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in Curtiss-Wright by 57.7% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 38,587 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $21,273,000 after acquiring an additional 14,114 shares during the period. Arbejdsmarkedets Tillaegspension acquired a new stake in Curtiss-Wright during the 4th quarter worth approximately $23,787,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Curtiss-Wright by 47.8% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 427 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Freemont Management S.A. lifted its position in Curtiss-Wright by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Freemont Management S.A. now owns 3,900 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $2,150,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Curtiss-Wright during the 4th quarter worth approximately $529,000. 82.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Transactions at Curtiss-Wright

In related news, CEO Lynn M. Bamford sold 3,225 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $676.70, for a total value of $2,182,357.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 50,634 shares of the company's stock, valued at $34,264,027.80. This trade represents a 5.99% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Gary A. Ogilby sold 252 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $689.14, for a total value of $173,663.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 2,571 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,771,778.94. The trade was a 8.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 5,961 shares of company stock worth $4,039,279 over the last ninety days. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird set a $870.00 price objective on Curtiss-Wright in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Citigroup raised their price target on Curtiss-Wright from $728.00 to $775.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday. Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Curtiss-Wright in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $748.00 price target on shares of Curtiss-Wright in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an "overweight" rating and issued a $760.00 price target on shares of Curtiss-Wright in a report on Friday, February 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $746.67.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CW

Curtiss-Wright Stock Down 0.3%

CW opened at $710.69 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $707.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $643.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.86. Curtiss-Wright Corporation has a 12 month low of $405.70 and a 12 month high of $760.72.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The aerospace company reported $3.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.16. Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 20.00% and a net margin of 14.17%.The business had revenue of $913.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $863.83 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.82 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Curtiss-Wright has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.900-15.300 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Curtiss-Wright Corporation will post 15.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Curtiss-Wright Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 6th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. Curtiss-Wright's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.03%.

Curtiss-Wright Profile

Curtiss-Wright Corporation NYSE: CW is a diversified, global engineering company that designs, manufactures and services highly engineered products and integrated systems for the aerospace, defense, and industrial markets. Its offerings span a range of electromechanical, motion control and flow control technologies, including flight control and actuation systems, sensors and avionics components, pumps and valves, power conversion and heat exchangers, and platform integration solutions for marine and ground systems.

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