Curtiss-Wright Corporation $CW Shares Sold by GHP Investment Advisors Inc.

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright Corporation (NYSE:CW - Free Report) by 10.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,588 shares of the aerospace company's stock after selling 3,237 shares during the quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. owned about 0.07% of Curtiss-Wright worth $18,110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CW. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright in the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,288,000. Park Edge Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 100.7% during the 1st quarter. Park Edge Advisors LLC now owns 827 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $563,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,629 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $1,110,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. OP Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in Curtiss-Wright during the first quarter worth $2,620,000. Finally, XML Financial LLC bought a new position in Curtiss-Wright during the first quarter worth $204,000. Institutional investors own 82.71% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird set a $870.00 target price on shares of Curtiss-Wright in a report on Friday, May 8th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Curtiss-Wright in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $728.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $724.00 target price on shares of Curtiss-Wright in a report on Friday, May 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $746.67.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Curtiss-Wright

Curtiss-Wright Stock Performance

CW stock opened at $766.61 on Friday. Curtiss-Wright Corporation has a 1 year low of $463.00 and a 1 year high of $800.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.16, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.52. The stock's fifty day moving average is $736.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $679.17.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The aerospace company reported $3.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $913.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $863.83 million. Curtiss-Wright had a net margin of 14.17% and a return on equity of 20.00%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.82 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Curtiss-Wright Corporation will post 15.15 EPS for the current year.

Curtiss-Wright Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.1%. Curtiss-Wright's dividend payout ratio is 7.62%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Curtiss-Wright

In other news, EVP John C. Watts sold 220 shares of Curtiss-Wright stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $752.91, for a total transaction of $165,640.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 3,962 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,983,029.42. The trade was a 5.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Lynn M. Bamford sold 2,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $721.72, for a total value of $1,804,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 48,134 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $34,739,270.48. This represents a 4.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,119 shares of company stock worth $2,257,998. 0.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Curtiss-Wright

Curtiss-Wright Corporation NYSE: CW is a diversified, global engineering company that designs, manufactures and services highly engineered products and integrated systems for the aerospace, defense, and industrial markets. Its offerings span a range of electromechanical, motion control and flow control technologies, including flight control and actuation systems, sensors and avionics components, pumps and valves, power conversion and heat exchangers, and platform integration solutions for marine and ground systems.

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