CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Cuts Stock Position in Bloom Energy Corporation $BE

CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT lessened its stake in shares of Bloom Energy Corporation (NYSE:BE - Free Report) by 38.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 115,000 shares of the company's stock after selling 72,000 shares during the quarter. CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT's holdings in Bloom Energy were worth $9,992,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of BE. Graticule Asia Macro Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $402,494,000. Trivest Advisors Ltd raised its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 1,461.6% during the third quarter. Trivest Advisors Ltd now owns 3,420,000 shares of the company's stock worth $289,229,000 after purchasing an additional 3,201,000 shares during the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP purchased a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $141,679,000. Man Group plc raised its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 177.4% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 2,392,915 shares of the company's stock worth $57,239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530,167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Bloom Energy by 6.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,807,920 shares of the company's stock worth $1,759,726,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240,819 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.04% of the company's stock.

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Bloom Energy Stock Down 1.4%

Bloom Energy stock opened at $207.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 4.95 and a current ratio of 5.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -545.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.44 and a beta of 3.18. Bloom Energy Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $16.01 and a fifty-two week high of $229.55. The stock's fifty day moving average is $155.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $128.74.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $777.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $647.59 million. Bloom Energy had a positive return on equity of 7.88% and a negative net margin of 4.37%.Bloom Energy's revenue was up 35.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. Bloom Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.330-1.480 EPS. Analysts predict that Bloom Energy Corporation will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen cut Bloom Energy from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, February 28th. Truist Financial set a $68.00 price objective on Bloom Energy in a research report on Friday, January 9th. China Renaissance initiated coverage on Bloom Energy in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $207.00 price objective for the company. Evercore reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $179.00 price objective on shares of Bloom Energy in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Bloom Energy in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. They issued an "equal weight" rating and a $153.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $144.27.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Bloom Energy

Insider Transactions at Bloom Energy

In other Bloom Energy news, insider Satish Chitoori sold 20,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.23, for a total value of $4,084,600.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 212,365 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $43,371,303.95. This represents a 8.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Shawn Marie Soderberg sold 25,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.13, for a total value of $5,628,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 140,732 shares in the company, valued at $31,682,995.16. This trade represents a 15.08% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 455,092 shares of company stock worth $78,564,475 over the last ninety days. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Bloom Energy News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Bloom Energy this week:

About Bloom Energy

Bloom Energy is a clean energy technology company that designs, manufactures and deploys solid oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation. Its flagship product, the Bloom Energy Server, converts natural gas, biogas or hydrogen into electricity through an electrochemical reaction, offering customers a reliable, low-carbon alternative to grid power. The company also provides a suite of services that includes system installation, remote monitoring and preventative maintenance to ensure long-term performance and uptime.

Founded in 2001 by Dr.

See Also

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